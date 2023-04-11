041123 Cabrillo baseball 01
Cabrillo's Landon Mabery had two hits and scored twice against Arroyo Grande on Monday.

 Joe Bailey, Staff

The Cabrillo baseball team (15-3) split two Nipomo Tournament games at Arroyo Grande Monday, seeing the 4-0 lead it had after the top of the first inning go away in an 8-6 loss to Arroyo Grande then edging Redding University Prep 3-2 in eight innings.

The Conquistadores nipped University Prep (7-7) on Brayden Brockett's walk-off RBI in the eighth. Brockett had two hits in that one, Spencer Gallimore and Sean Downey both drove in a Cabrillo run and Tommy Kiesling had a hit and scored a run.

After Cabrillo scored four times in the top of the first against Arroyo Grande, Eagles reliever Domenick Roppolo gave up just one run on six hits in five innings of relief. Roppolo earned the win.

