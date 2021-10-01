Cabrillo's tie-dye volleyball game is typically a highlight of the school’s fall sports season.

That was the case Thursday night.

The Cabrillo volleyball team hosted Lompoc in the 17th annual game that serves as a fundraiser for cancer awareness, playing in front of a packed gymnasium on the campus in Vandenberg Village. The Conquistadores swept the Braves 25-11, 25-17 and 25-14.

"Tonight was a total team effort," coach Tiffany Nicastro said in a message, adding "from planning our annual tie dye game, a fundraiser to honor all the different types of cancers, to sweeping Lompoc on the court."

The Conqs played in front of their loud and full student section, completing the season sweep of rival Lompoc.

"It was a great performance from all of our girls," Nicastro added.

The tie dye games are usually organized by seniors as part of Cabrillo's long-standing tradition of senior projects, but Nicastro says the school isn't doing senior projects this year. So, all three levels of Cabrillo's volleyball program came together to make the night happen.

Cabrillo played in tie dyed jerseys and Lompoc wore tie-dye warm-ups ahead of the match.

"All three teams came together to make tonight happen and keep the tradition going," Nicastro said.

Maiya McIntyre and Emma Fistarol each had 12 kills to lead the Conquistadores. Kali Highlander had seven kills and Heather Zent added six. Highlander and Zent had three blocks apiece.

"We had an awesome crowd to cheer on our girls to keep up our high energy and focus," Nicastro said. "The winning point was served by Alina Terrones and a stuff by Kali Highlander."

Cabrillo is now 3-3 in Channel League play this year.

The night was particularly special for Nicastro, who planned what was then the "Pink Out' game during her senior year at Cabrillo.

"This brought back good memories," she said. "I'm so happy to be able to share these moments with my girls. We're like a family, our whole team is connected and there for one another. It's been a fun season so far to see them challenge themselves and be successful."

Cabrillo's Channel League season continues Tuesday with a game against Dos Pueblos.