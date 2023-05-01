050223 Cabrillo preview 01
The Cabrillo baseball team is in contention for a league championship in the last week of the regular season.

The Cabrillo baseball team has played itself into the position every sports team wants to be in. The Conquistadores are in contention for a league championship in the last week of the regular season.

Cabrillo and Atascadero are atop the Ocean League standings at 10-2 with two regular season games left, and both of those games are between each other. The Conquistadores will host the Greyhounds at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night. The Greyhounds will host the Conqs at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the regular season finale for both teams.

Besides both being 10-2 in league games, the squads have nearly identical overall records. Cabrillo is 20-4 overall. Atascadero is 20-5.

