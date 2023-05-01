The Cabrillo baseball team has played itself into the position every sports team wants to be in. The Conquistadores are in contention for a league championship in the last week of the regular season.
Cabrillo and Atascadero are atop the Ocean League standings at 10-2 with two regular season games left, and both of those games are between each other. The Conquistadores will host the Greyhounds at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night. The Greyhounds will host the Conqs at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the regular season finale for both teams.
Besides both being 10-2 in league games, the squads have nearly identical overall records. Cabrillo is 20-4 overall. Atascadero is 20-5.
Both teams have also lost to the same opponents, Pioneer Valley and Mission Prep in doubleheader splits.
If the Conqistadores and Greyhouds split, the door will be open for Pioneer Valley (8-2 Ocean League). The Panthers will finish their regular season with two games against Morro Bay (5-5 Ocean League) and two more against Nipomo (0-10 Ocean League).
Cabrillo and Atascadero have both shown exceptionally strong pitching. Cabrillo junior Gage Mattis is 11-1 with a 0.58 ERA. He is second in California behind Jacob Ayala of La Puente Nogales (11-0) in wins and fourth in the nation in that category.
Spencer Gallimore, the other regular Cabrillo starter, is 8-1 with a 1.44 ERA. Gallimore is a junior.
Atascadero's Chase Viale is 5-1 with a 1.55 ERA, though Pioneer Valley hit Viale hard in the Panthers' 10-9 win in the opener of the teams' doubleheader at Atascadero Saturday. Viale, the starter gave up seven runs on eight hits in 2.1 innings.
The Greyhounds came back to rout the Panthers 15-2 in five innings (10-run rule) in the second game.
Atascadero's Donovan Kerr is 5-4 with an ERA of 1.97. Jack Thompson is 2-0 with an ERA of just 0.54.
Though the teams seem evenly-matched everywhere else, Cabrillo has a big edge coming in when it comes to defense. The Conquistadores have committed 18 errors this year. The Greyhounds have made 55.
Both teams score at a healthy rate and have hefty team batting averages. The Greyhounds average more than eight RBIs a game. The Conquistadores average between six and seven.
Atascadero is hitting .382 as a team. Cabrillo is hitting .372, and both teams have depth up and down the batting lineup.
Five Greyhounds are hitting above the team average, with averages ranging from .412 to .551. Jake Hixenbaugh leads the 'Hounds in batting average at .551 and is second in RBIs with 40. Johnnie Debrum has driven in a team-leading 45 runs for the 'Hounds. He's batting .476, second on the team.
Seven Conquistadores are hitting above the team average, and Tommy Kiesling, at .343, is right at it. The players hitting above the team average have averages ranging from .350 to Carson Heath's team-high .439.
Freshman Gabe Barraza leads Cabrillo in RBIs with 31. He's batting .355. Blake Gregory is second in RBIs with 20. Gregory is hitting .368.
