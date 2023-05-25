Cabrillo’s Spencer Gallimore pitches in the ninth inning against Clovis North in the first round of the CIF Central Section playoffs. Gallimore also pitched in the semifinal win over St. Joseph on Tuesday and could be called upon to throw Friday in the CIF title game against Bakersfield Christian.
Cabrillo’s Gage Mattis pitches against Clovis North in the first round of the CIF Central Section playoffs on May 17. Mattis threw eight innings in the semifinal win over St. Joseph on Tuesday. The Conqs play top-seeded Bakersfield Christian Friday night for the CIF Central Section Division 2 title.
Two teams with a lot of similarities will face each other for the CIF Central Section Division 2 title when No. 3 Cabrillo (24-5) takes on No. 1 Bakersfield Christian (24-7). Game time is set for Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Valley Strong Ballpark in Visalia.
Both teams have qualified for the Southern California Championships which start May 30.
In its first year in the Central Section, Cabrillo will be going after its first sectional divisional title, at least in recent memory, in program history. The Cabrillo boys water polo team won the Division 3 title last fall.
Cabrillo notched a three-way share of the Ocean League baseball championship with Atascadero and Pioneer Valley. Bakersfield Christian won the South Yosemite-Valley League title.
Besides similar won-loss records, Cabrillo and Bakersfield Christian both have extremely strong pitching. Cabrillo juniors Gabe Mattis and Spencer Gallimore sport ERAs of 0.79 and 1.83 respectively. Mattis has logged 89.1 innings this season. Gallimore has worked 80.1.
Both pitched in Cabrillo's 2-1 semifinal win over St. Joseph that took 12 innings at Cabrillo Tuesday. Mattis worked the first eight innings before swapping positions with starting third baseman Gallimore who pitched the last four.
Both have made 14 appearances this year.
Bakersfield Christian senior Toby Twist, a University of Oregon commit who pitches left-handed, has an ERA of 1.37 in 66.1 innings pitched. Eagles junior Mason Brassfield has pitched 61.1 innings this year and has an ERA of 2.17. Both have made 15 appearances this season.
The four pitchers have similar records. Mattis and Gallimore are both 11-1. Twist is 9-1 and Brassfield is 8-1.
Both squads have healthy team batting averages, Cabrillo at .329, Bakersfield Christian at .313. Four Conquistadores, junior shortstop Landon Mabery (.433), sophomore catcher Blake Gregory (.379), freshman second baseman-pitcher Gabe Barraza (.368) and senior right fielder Carson Heath (.367) are all hitting well above the team average.
Senior pitcher-utility player Broc Redenius is hitting .440 for a Bakersfield Christian squad that hits .313 as a team. Junior outfielder Luke Mann bats .329. Seven Eagles are well above the team batting average, including Twist who's hitting .368 with a team-high 28 RBIs.
Eagles junior infielder Logan Templeton is batting .325 with 25 RBIs.
Heath is one of just two seniors on the Cabrillo team. Bakersfield Christian has 11 seniors. The Eagles have made 39 errors this year, the Conquistadores have made 28.
Bakersfield Christian lost 1-0 to Bakersfield Garces during the regular season. Pioneer Valley beat Garces 2-0 in the first round of the playoffs. Cabrillo and Pioneer Valley split a doubleheader to start both teams' respective Ocean League campaigns.
Brassfield, a left-hander, started for Bakersfield Christian in the Eagles' 5-1 win over Lompoc in the semifinals on Tuesday. He earned the win after allowing the Braves to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
