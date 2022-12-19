Cabrillo's varsity wrestling teams kicked off their league season by winning handily at Santa Ynez Dec. 14.
The Cabrillo girls beat Santa Ynez 54-6. The Cabrillo boys defeated Santa Ynez 66-18. Santa Ynez won the boys junior varsity match 43-0.
Malia Ortiz, a Pirates team captain and a returning California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Masters Meet qualifier, registered the only win for the Santa Ynez girls Wednesday night. She racked up a pin in the first round.
Ortiz will go after a repeat Masters appearance, this time in the Central Section, this season. Santa Ynez joined Lompoc Valley counterparts Cabrillo and Lompoc in a move from the Southern Section effective this school year.
Conquistadores Belen Palomino at 106 pounds, Haley Koenig at 131, Layla Powell at 137, Isabel Johnson at 143 and Avery Manko at 235 all won via pin. Cabrillo's Zoe Linton, at 116 pounds, Misty Rose Stout at 126, Alyana Adames at 150 and Monique DeLeon at 160 all garnered a win by forfeit.
Santa Ynez had just three wrestlers in the boys varsity match. Two, Santino Alvaro at 132 pounds and Ben Flores at 152, won by fall.
Aidan Bumanglag racked up a pin for Cabrillo in the first round of the match at 106 pounds. Teammates Raymond Dinio (113 pounds), Andrew Wallace (120), Nicholas Luna (126), Elias Salguero (138), Dominick Rojas (145), Joseph Signorelli (160), Aidan Higgs (170), Andrew Rojas (182), Lyndon Weng (195), Aaron Coulter (220) and Mahiro DeLaCruz (285) all won by forfeit.
