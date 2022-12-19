CHS wrestling.jpg

Cabrillo's varsity wrestling teams kicked off their league season by winning handily at Santa Ynez on Dec. 14.

The Cabrillo girls beat Santa Ynez 54-6. The Cabrillo boys defeated Santa Ynez 66-18. Santa Ynez won the boys junior varsity match 43-0.

Malia Ortiz, a Pirates team captain and a returning California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Masters Meet qualifier, registered the only win for the Santa Ynez girls Wednesday night. She racked up a pin in the first round.

