Damian Jimenez made his mark in high school soccer as a midfielder. He will play that same position at Riverside-based La Sierra University next year.

Jimenez, a Cabrillo High School senior, signed with the Golden Eagles Wednesday at a signing ceremony at Cabrillo.

"At Cabrillo, I played pretty much all over (the pitch), with pretty much an emphasis on defense," said Jimenez.  

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

