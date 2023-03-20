032023 Round Table winners 01

Cabrillo's Spencer Gallimore and Santa Ynez' Gabriela Robles were named the Athletes of the Week at the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table luncheon on Monday.

 Contributed

Spencer Gallimore had quite a day Saturday, on the mound and at the plate.

Meanwhile, Gabriela Robles won three events at a three-way track meet at Nipomo the prior Wednesday.

The two are the Northern Santa Barbara County Round Table Athletes of the Week for the week ending March 18.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.