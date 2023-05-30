Tate Shimao drove in the winning run with a line drive single in the eighth inning Saturday, and Cal Poly finished its 2023 season with a 5-4 victory over Cal State Fullerton before a season-high 2,416 fans at Baggett Stadium on the Cal Poly campus.
Cal State Fullerton qualified for the NCAA regionals with a 7-4 win over Cal Poly Friday. The Titans (31-22, 20-10) won the first two games of the series before the Mustangs (21-35, 11-19) salvaged the season finale.
The Titans finished in a tie for second place in the Big West Conference and secured a playoff spot by winning its season series against Cal State Northridge. Cal State Fullerton finished in a second-place tie with CSUN but earned the tiebreaker thanks to taking the season series to garner the conference automatic playoff bid.
Conference champion UC San Diego completed its third year in NCAA Division 1 and is ineligible for post-season competition.
Shimao, who doubled and eventually scored Cal Poly's first run of the game in the third inning, snapped a 4-4 tie with his RBI single to left field in the eighth that scored pinch runner Ryan Fenn from second base.
Cal Poly reliever Jakob Wright walked pinch hitter Draven Nushida with one out in the ninth, and a wild pitch allowed Nushida to get to second base with the potential tying run. However, Wright struck out both Zach Lew, who homered twice in the series, and Caden Conner, who had four hits in the first two games, to wrap up the win for the Mustangs.
The Mustangs led 1-0, 3-2 and 4-2 before going ahead for good in the eighth.
Wright (2-1) earned the victory with five strikeouts over 2 1/3 innings in relief of starter Steven Brooks, who gave up two runs and five hits over 6 2/3 innings with three strikeouts and no walks.
Trevor Hinkel (1-4) took the loss. Hinkel pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief of Titans starter Evan Yates and gave up the eighth-inning run. Yates went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four runs (three earned) and seven hits with two walks and two strikeouts.
Cal Poly out-hit Cal State Fullerton 10-7, led by first baseman Joe Yorke with two singles and a double. Shimao added two hits, and Aaron Casillas drove in tow runs with a sacrifice fly and a groundout.
Nate Nankil and Eli Lopez both singled twice for the Titans, and Lew added his seventh home run of the year, a two-run shot in the fifth inning for a 2-1 Cal State Fullerton lead.
Cal Poly took a 1-0 lead in the third inning. Shimao led off with a double, took third on a fly out to right field and scored on the Casillas sacrifice fly.
After the Lew home run, the Mustangs went back ahead with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Taison Corio singled and Jake Steels walked. Both advanced a base on a dropped pickoff throw attempt by the Titans at second base with no outs.
Corio scored on the Casillas ground out, and Steels, a Righetti High School graduate, came home on a Ryan Stafford sacrifice fly.
The Mustangs stretched their lead to 4-2 in the sixth. Yorke doubled off the center field wall, went to third on an Evan Cloyd single and scored on a wild pitch.
