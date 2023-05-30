Tate Shimao drove in the winning run with a line drive single in the eighth inning Saturday, and Cal Poly finished its 2023 season with a 5-4 victory over Cal State Fullerton before a season-high 2,416 fans at Baggett Stadium on the Cal Poly campus.

Cal State Fullerton qualified for the NCAA regionals with a 7-4 win over Cal Poly Friday. The Titans (31-22, 20-10) won the first two games of the series before the Mustangs (21-35, 11-19) salvaged the season finale.

The Titans finished in a tie for second place in the Big West Conference and secured a playoff spot by winning its season series against Cal State Northridge. Cal State Fullerton finished in a second-place tie with CSUN but earned the tiebreaker thanks to taking the season series to garner the conference automatic playoff bid.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.