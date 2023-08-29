Righetti senior Cash Carter and Lompoc sophomore Tara Terrones are the first male and female Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Roundtable (NSBCART) Athletes of the week for the 2023-24 school year.
The two were recognized at the first NSBCART meeting of the 2023-24 school year, Monday at Hancock College.
Carter threw for 216 yards and four touchdowns as the Righetti football team squared its record at 1-1 with a come from behind 38-36 road win against Fresno Justin Garza last Friday night. Joe Castillo kicked the winning field goal, a 26-yarder, with one second left.