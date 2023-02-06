A celebration of life in honor of the late Al De Maria is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Andersen Rec Center at 125 Walnut Street in Lompoc.
De Maria died last October at age 74. He coached the Lompoc girls softball team for decades. His squads won several league championships, and De Maria was a beloved coach.
Those interested in attending the celebration of life in honor of De Maria can RSVP by text or by calling Lisa Wuest at 801-891-1096 or Amy McDougall at 805-294-8067. Lunch will be provided at the event.