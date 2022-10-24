CIF Volleyball Playoffs
Righetti's Ava Bradley hits against Tri-City Christian's McKenzie Severson in a CIF State SoCal Regional Division 4 playoff game in 2019.

 Len Wood, File

The Arroyo Grande, Nipomo and Righetti girls volleyball teams all drew first-round home matches for the CIF Central Section Playoffs.

The No. 5 Arroyo Grande girls tennis team also drew a first-round home match, against No. 12 Bakersfield Stockdale Tuesday. The No. 8 Santa Ynez tennis squad is also at home in the first round of Division 1 Tuesday, against No. 9 Clovis.

Tennis playoff matches at courts that have lights are designated to start at 4 p.m. each round. Matches at courts with no lights are to start no later than 3 p.m. each round.

