The CIF Central Section has revealed the base football divisions for the 2023 season, and none of the Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) teams are in Division 1.

That doesn't necessarily mean none will wind up there.

As was the case last year, St. Joseph has been assigned to base Division 2. The three-time Mountain League champion wound up in Division 1 for the 2022 playoffs. The Knights trounced Clovis East in the first round then were routed at eventual division champ Bakersfield Liberty in the quarterfinals.

