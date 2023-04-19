The St. Joseph and Arroyo Grande boys and Lompoc girls championship basketball teams will be recognized on Crystal Creamery Milk Cartons this week.
Crystal Creamery is based in Modesto.
St. Joseph defeated Fresno Clovis West 74-58 for the Central Section Division 1 boys title. Lompoc edged Tulare Union 32-31 for the Central Section Division 4 girls championship.
Arroyo Grande beat Porterville 59-30 to win the Division 2 title.
The Central Section boys basketball championship teams set to be honored on the Crystal Creamery milk cartons this week are St. Joseph, Arroyo Grande, Kingsburg, Tulare Western, Madera South and Taft. The Central Section girls basketball title teams to be honored are Lompoc, Fresno Clovis West, Bakersfield Liberty, Bakersfield Christian, Reedley and Lindsay.
