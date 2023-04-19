The St. Joseph and Arroyo Grande boys and Lompoc girls championship basketball teams will be recognized on Crystal Creamery Milk Cartons this week.

Crystal Creamery is based in Modesto.

St. Joseph defeated Fresno Clovis West 74-58 for the Central Section Division 1 boys title. Lompoc edged Tulare Union 32-31 for the Central Section Division 4 girls championship.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.