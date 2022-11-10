LHS CIF TENNIS TITLE.jpg

Lompoc finished a run of wins at higher seeds by edging Kerman 5-4 Thursday to win the CIF Central Section Division 3 championship.

 Contributed

The Lompoc High School girls tennis team has earned a divisional championship in its first season as a member of the CIF Central Section.

The No. 10 Braves (19-2) finished a run of wins at higher seeds by edging No. 1 Kerman 5-4 at Kerman Thursday to win the Division 3 championship.

Rianna Stouppe, Lompoc's No. 2 singles player, capped an unbeaten season in singles and doubles by teaming with Vera Ortiz for a win in the No. 1 doubles match to give the Braves their clinching point.

