Lompoc's Jacob Escobedo hit a go-ahead two-run homer against Lemoore to propel the Braves to the CIF Central Section Division 2 semifinals.

 Nora Wallace, Contributor

Either the Lompoc Valley or the Santa Maria Valley, or both, will have a representative in the CIF Central Section Division 2 championship game.

While No. 7 St. Joseph was winning 5-0 at Kerman in one Division 2 quarterfinal Friday, No. 3 Cabrillo was pounding out 16 hits en route to a 10-4 win over No. 12 Fresno Central at Cabrillo's Don McIntyre Field.

Cabrillo will host St. Joseph Tuesday in the semifinals at a time TBA. The highest seed is the home team in every Central Section playoff game.   

Sports Reporter

