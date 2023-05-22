Come the end of their semifinal match-up Tuesday, either No. 3 Cabrillo or No. 7 St. Joseph will be assured a berth in the Southern California Regional Baseball Playoffs.
The CIF Central Section Division 2 champion and runner-up will advance to the regional, and the St. Joseph-Cabrillo winner will move on to the Division 2 final which is set for Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Valley Strong Ballpark in Visalia.
The St. Joseph-Cabrillo game is slated for Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at Cabrillo. The highest seed is the home team in every game of the Central Section playoffs.
Cabrillo is 23-5. St. Joseph is 19-10. The home-standing Conquistadores shared the Ocean League title with Pioneer Valley and Atascadero. St. Joseph finished in second place in the Mountain League, a game back of league champ Righetti.
No. 12 Lompoc in Division 2 and No. 4 Pioneer Valley in Division 3 will also vie Tuesday for a regional berth. Only the champions in Divisions 3 through 6 will advance to the regional.
Lompoc and Pioneer Valley will both play at divisional top seeds in the semis Tuesday, Lompoc at Bakersfield Christian at 4:30 p.m., and Pioneer Valley at Kingsburg at 7 p.m.
All divisional championship games will take place at Valley Strong Ballpark. The Division 3 title game is set for Thursday at 7 p.m.
St. Joseph at Cabrillo
Cabrillo won easily, 9-3, when the teams played at St. Joseph Feb. 15 in St. Joseph's season opener. However, "I know they've gotten a couple of players back since then," said Cabrillo's top hitter, Landon Mabery, after the Conquistadores beat No. 11 Fresno Central 10-4 at home in the quarterfinals Friday.
St. Joseph's No. 1 pitcher, Omar Reynoso (5-1, 0.64 ERA) didn't pitch in that one. Reynoso transferred from Righetti for his senior season.
Both teams have strong pitching. Hunter Hammond and Niko Peinado have ERAs at 2.41 and 2.71 respectively for St. Joseph. Cabrillo has the 1-2 combo of Gage Mattis (11-1, 0.78 ERA) and Spencer Gallimore (10-1, 1.93 ERA).
St. Joseph's opponents are hitting .233 against Knights pitching. Cabrillo's staff ERA is 1.89 and opponents are hitting a paltry .196 against Cabrillo's pitchers.
Mattis did not pitch Friday. Peinado pitched for the Knights in their win over Kerman on Friday. He threw a complete game, allowing just four hits while striking out five. Jayson Rodriguez had a double and a run while going 3-for-3 at the plate.
Cabrillo has been the heavier hitting team of the two, with a team batting average of .338 to St. Joseph's .283. Mabery is batting .430. Gabe Barraza (.389), Blake Gregory (.384), Carter Heath (.373) and Gallimore (.365) are hitting well above the Cabrillo team batting average, and Tommy Kiesling is batting .329.
Barraza leads the team in RBIs with 32, Heath has 28 and Gregory has 22.
AJ Stollberg is batting .406 for St. Joseph, and Peinado is hitting .333. Peinado, with 13, and Jayson Rodriguez, with 12, are the team RBI leaders.
St. Joseph has committed 35 errors this season. Cabrillo has made 26.
Pioneer Valley (18-6-1) at Kingsburg (26-5)
Kingsburg won 11-6 when the teams played each other at Kingsburg Feb. 16 in the season opener for both.
Sophomore left-hander Andru Angulo leads the Pioneer Valley pitching going into this one and his battery mate, catcher Josue Garcia, leads the Panthers hitting.
Angulo is 9-0 with a 1.88 ERA. Opponents are hitting just .225 against him. Pioneer Valley's top pitcher when it comes to backing up Angulo has been Alex Garcia (3-1, 2.55 ERA).
Pioneer Valley is hitting a solid .317 as a team, and the pitching staff has a collective ERA of 3.04. Josue Garcia, who also pitches some for the Panthers, is hitting a whopping .538 along with posting five saves on the mound.
Andrew Sandoval bats .375 for the Panthers, Cesar Garcia is at .347. Julian Diaz-Resendez and Elias Giddings are both batting .327.
Kingsburg's hitting and pitching stats are formidable. Houston and Holden Hirschkorn bat .495 and .490 respectively for a Vikings team that sports a .373 team batting average. Bodhi Verners hits .453, and Gunnar Geringer bats .429.
The top three Vikings pitchers have ERAs ranging from 1.37 to 2.50. Ethan Winslow has been the team ace, with a 7-1 record and a 1.37 ERA in 51 innings pitched.
Jacob Bray is 5-1 with a 2.50 ERA. Ethan Salazar's numbers are 2.12 and 3-1.
Pioneer Valley has made 51 errors this season. Kingsburg has committed 50.
The temperature in Kingsburg Tuesday is expected to reach 93 degrees.
Lompoc (16-11) at Bakersfield Christian (23-7)
No season stats for Lompoc were available. Jacob Escobedo, Trevor Jure and Kasch Kuraskviwiecz have given the Braves some solid hitting, and Escobedo hit a big two-run home run to help Lompoc win 10-6 at No. 4 Lemoore in the quarterfinals Friday.
Senior left-hander Toby Twist is 9-1 with a 1.37 ERA for a Bakersfield Christian team that has made 38 errors. Broc Redenius (.440), Luke Mann (.438) and Trent Martin (.385) are the team's leading hitters.
The temperature in Bakersfield is expected to reach 92 degrees Tuesday.
Photos: Lompoc stuns Lemoore, advances to CIF semifinals
Photos: Cabrillo tops Clovis North 2-1 in nine inning playoff win
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.