Come the end of their semifinal match-up Tuesday, either No. 3 Cabrillo or No. 7 St. Joseph will be assured a berth in the Southern California Regional Baseball Playoffs.

The CIF Central Section Division 2 champion and runner-up will advance to the regional, and the St. Joseph-Cabrillo winner will move on to the Division 2 final which is set for Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Valley Strong Ballpark in Visalia.

The St. Joseph-Cabrillo game is slated for Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at Cabrillo. The highest seed is the home team in every game of the Central Section playoffs.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

