The Orcutt Academy girls basketball team has drawn the top seed for the CIF Central Section Division 2 basketball tournament.

The Spartans (23-4) will host No. 16 Bakersfield at 6 p.m. Tuesday night at Lakeview Junior High School in the first round. Orcutt Academy finished second behind St. Joseph, at 12-2, in the Mountain League. Orcutt Academy won a sectional divisional championship in 2021.

All playoff games are slated for 6 p.m. starts unless otherwise stated.  

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.