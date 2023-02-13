The Orcutt Academy girls basketball team has drawn the top seed for the CIF Central Section Division 2 basketball tournament.
The Spartans (23-4) will host No. 16 Bakersfield at 6 p.m. Tuesday night at Lakeview Junior High School in the first round. Orcutt Academy finished second behind St. Joseph, at 12-2, in the Mountain League. Orcutt Academy won a sectional divisional championship in 2021.
All playoff games are slated for 6 p.m. starts unless otherwise stated.
St. Joseph drew the No. 3 seed in Division 1 and a first-round bye. The Knights will host the winner of the Tuesday night No. 11 Nipomo at No. 6 Fresno San Joaquin Memorial game Thursday night at St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gym in the quarterfinals. The St. Joseph girls and boys were unbeaten in their respective Mountain League campaigns.
Righetti, the No. 7 seed in Division 1, will host No. 10 Clovis East at 6 p.m. Tuesday night in another first-round game.
No. 3 Hanford Sierra Pacific will host No. 14 Mission Prep Tuesday night in a Division 2 first-round game.
In Division 3, No. 12 Bakersfield Ridgeview will be at No. 5 Paso Robles, and No. 10 Morro Bay will be at No. 7 Lemoore in the first round Tuesday night.
In first-round Division 4 action, No. 9 Selma will be at No. 8 Cabrillo, No. 6 Lompoc will host No. 11 Taft and No. 10 Fresno Hoover will play at No. 7 Santa Maria.
No. 10 Santa Ynez will travel to No. 7 Delano Kennedy for a Tuesday night first-round Division 6 game.
The St. Joseph boys have drawn the No. 3 seed in Division 1 and will have a first-round bye. The Knights will host the winner of the match-up between No. 6 San Joaquin Memorial and No. 11 Clovis East Friday night in the quarterfinals.
St. Joseph won its third straight Mountain League championship during the regular season.
Arroyo Grande drew the No. 2 seed in Division 2 and will host No. 15 Fresno Roosevelt in the first round Wednesday night. No. 13 San Luis Obispo will travel to No. 4 Porterville for another first-round game.
There are three Division 3 first-round games that involve Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) teams. No. 5 Santa Ynez will host No. 12 Righetti, No. 10 Lompoc will travel to No. 7 Bakersfield Garces and No. 15 Atascadero will be at No. 2 Bakersfield Independence.
In Division 4, No. 5 Nipomo will host No. 12 Fresno Christian, and No. 4 Delano Cesar Chavez will host No. 13 Templeton.
No. 15 Santa Maria will travel to No. 2 Porterville Granite Hills for a first-round Division 5 match-up. Top-ranked Taft will host No. 16 Orcutt Academy in a first-round Division 6 game.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.