St. Joseph and Pioneer Valley have drawn first-round home games for the CIF Central Section Football Playoffs.

All other northern Santa Barbara County and southern San Luis Obispo County teams that qualified for the football post-season will be on the road.

No. 6 St. Joseph will host No. 11 Clovis East in Division 1. No. 8 Pioneer Valley will play No. 9 Delano in Division 5.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0