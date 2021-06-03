A wild spring season is likely only to get wilder this week.

The CIF Central Section basketball playoffs kick into high gear Thursday and Friday with a slew of girls basketball games on the Central Coast.

Let's take a look at the matchups.

Girls basketball

Open Division

No. 4 Arroyo Grande at No. 1 Clovis West, 6 p.m. Thursday

The Eagles will travel to Clovis to take on the Golden Eagles and Arroyo Grande will have its work cut out for it.

Clovis West has won something like 16 straight TRAC titles under coach Craig Campbell. The Golden Eagles enter the game 17-0 on the season. They won the Open title last year.

Arroyo Grande was moved up to the Open Division after Fresno San Joaquin Memorial opted out of the playoffs. The Panthers went 13-0 but aren't fielding a team in any of the playoff brackets.

Caruthers is the No. 2 seed in the Open Division. Caruthers won the Division 4 title last year, beating Orcutt Academy in the semifinals. Caruthers' powerhouse team with a 19-0 record is something of a marvel, coming from a tiny farming town in Fresno County.

Division 1

No. 7 Bakersfield Stockdale at No. 2 Righetti, 6 p.m. Thursday

Righetti earned the No. 2 seed in this eight-team bracket. The Warriors won the Mountain League co-championship, splitting the league title with Arroyo Grande, which was bumped up to the aforementioned Open Division.

Righetti hosts Stockdale, which has played six games this spring and has won six games this spring. Righetti is 11-2 on the season with its losses coming to Arroyo Grande and St. Joseph.

The winner of this game will play the winner of the No. 3 Hanford-No. 6 Clovis East quarterfinal game on Tuesday. Hanford is 13-2 and Clovis East is 9-12.

Buchanan (11-7) is the No. 1 seed in the bracket and beat No. 8 seed Bullard (8-9) 78-42 in the first round Wednesday.

Defending Division 1 champ Bakersfield is the No. 4 seed and hosts No. 5 Clovis North in the other quarterfinal.

The semifinal round is set for Tuesday.

Righetti certainly has the coaching, talent and experience to make the Division 1 title game. They have seniors Malia Cabigon, Alex Paquet, Paityn Persson, Nathalie Deras and Abigail Salazar with tons of big-game experience and a talented crew of youngsters. Righetti's talented freshmen have had to deal with a bevy of major injuries. A healthy Righetti team would probably be the No. 2 squad in the section behind Clovis West.

Fan attendance for games is still limited to immediate family members. Four immediate family members are allowed to attend the game for each player on each team for Santa Maria Joint Union High School District contests.

Division 2

No. 5 Nipomo at No. 4 Porterville Monache, 3 p.m. Saturday

The Titans have had the worst injury luck of just about any team in the area this spring, losing key players for all or most of the season.

Still, Nipomo was able to navigate the Mountain League and finish with a 6-7 record. The Titans showed what they're capable with a win over Arroyo Grande.

Monache is 7-3 on the season.

Nipomo junior Kacie Slover averaged 16.3 points and 7.5 rebounds during the regular season. Kat Anderson and Honnalee Kennedy provide scoring, defense and rebounding for the Titans.

Star sophomore Makennah Simonson hasn't played all season. Senior Clarissa Simonson has played just two games.

The winner of this game will likely play No. 1 seed Bakersfield Ridgeview in the semifinals. Ridgeview hosts No. 8 seed Bakersfield Liberty in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Division 3

No. 7 Lemoore at No. 2 St. Joseph, 3:30 p.m. Friday

The Knights earned the No. 2 seed in Division 3 and could make a deep run in this bracket. They're 16-6 on the season and played, perhaps, their best game of the season last Wednesday with a 66-36 win over Righetti. That was followed up, though, with a 49-45 loss at Righetti the following day.

The Knights' game has been moved to Friday ahead of the boys' Open Division game against Clovis West. I'm guessing St. Joseph will have a major home-court advantage playing in front of a home crowd excited for a playoff doubleheader.

Avary Cain and Kai Oani carry the St. Joseph offense. Oani is a sharp-shooter and Cain can shoot, but lives off driving to the hoop. They're both freshmen.

If the Knights up their level of consistency, expect to see them in the D3 final.

Cain has averaged 19.1 points per game this season, adding 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.9 steals.

Oani has averaged 13.3 points, 3.6 assists and 2.8 steals per game.

Sophomore Candace Kpetikou is averaging 12.0 points and 14.6 rebounds per game. Another sophomore, Gifti Tefera, is averaging 8.0 points and 10.4 rebounds.

If the Knights win, they'll host the winner of the No. 3 Arvin-No. 6 Porterville game in the semifinals on Tuesday. Fresno Roosevelt (16-1) is the No. 1 seed in the bracket.

Lemoore beat Tulare Union 72-57 in a first-round game Tuesday.

Attendance is limited to family and school members.

Division 4

No. 8 West Bakersfield at No. 1 Orcutt Academy, 6 p.m. Thursday

The Spartans earned the No. 1 seed in Division 4 after making the semifinals in the division last year, falling to eventual champ Caruthers.

Orcutt Academy has had to deal with some injuries, namely to star Giselle Calderon, but seem to be physically ready for a playoff run.

The Spartans are certainly ready for the postseason after the rugged Mountain League schedule facing teams in much higher divisions, including Arroyo Grande, Righetti, St. Joseph, Mission Prep and Nipomo.

The Spartans are 7-5 overall and finished third in the Mountain League. Calderon averaged 13.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists and 3.5 steals per game. Orcutt Academy averaged about 16 steals a game as a team.

Erynn Padhal (9.3 ppg), Chyanna Medina-Tell (8.5 ppg) and Devyn Kendrick (7.7 ppg) add some scoring punch for the Spartans.

The winner of this matchup will play the winner of the No. 4 Kerman-No. 5 Washington Union matchup. Fan attendance is limited.

No. 6 McFarland at No. 3 Santa Maria, 6 p.m. Thursday

The Saints went 8-5 in the regular season and earned the No. 3 seed in Division 4.

McFarland is 2-8 on the season.

The winner of this game will play the winner of the No. 7 Kingsburg-No. 2 Bakersfield Christian matchup in the semifinals.

For Santa Maria, it all starts and stops with senior Clarissa Solorio. The 5-foot-10 center is averaging 18.5 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.

Senior Iceis McNutt is also a steady option on offense. The point guard averages 6.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.2 steals per game.

Solorio adds two steals and nearly two blocks a game for the Saints. Junior Luz Olea averages 6.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

Boys basketball

Open Division

No. 3 Clovis West at No. 2 St. Joseph, 5:30 p.m. Friday

This has to be one of the most intriguing matchups the Central Coast has seen in awhile.

The Knights (25-2) dominated area competition and their only losses are to two state-ranked teams in Chatsworth Sierra Canyon and Sacramento Capital Christian.

Clovis West has been, perhaps, the top program in the Central Section with shooting guard Cole Anderson leading the way the last four years. Anderson is signed with UCSB. The Golden Eagles are 18-3 on the year.

Anderson scored 51 points in a game last month against Bakersfield Garces. He hit 13 3-pointers in that game.

Fresno San Joaquin Memorial earned the No. 1 seed in the Open Division and will host No. 4 Clovis North Friday. The winners are set to play June 11 for the Open title.

Attendance is limited to family and school members.

Division 3

No. 6 Bakersfield Garces at No. 3 Nipomo, 6 p.m. Thursday

Nipomo has adjusted nicely to the Mountain League this spring, going 11-3 overall and 7-3 in league to finish in third.

Garces is 6-10 on the season.

The winner of this game will face the winner of the No. 2 Fresno Hoover-No. 7 Tulare Western game in the semifinals.

Shooting guard Daren Sosa is one of the top 3-point shooters in the area and can power the Nipomo offense at any given time.

Louis DiModica, a 6-foot-4 junior, adds size and a presence inside. Luca Hart, Gianni Hart, Joey Garcia, Nate Reese and Rudy Garibay are also key pieces for the Titans.