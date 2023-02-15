021523 OAHS CIF 01
Buy Now

Orcutt Academy's Khaelii Robertson had 32 points and 18 rebounds in the 75-48 playoff win over Bakersfield on Tuesday. The Spartans host Sierra Tollhouse on Thursday at 6 p.m. 

 Joe Bailey, Staff

With Bakersfield not looking like a No. 16 seed and finding the holes in No. 1 Orcutt Academy's trademark defensive pressure, the Spartans made an adjustment.

The Drillers no longer consistently found a way to the basket and their points flow started drying up. Besides, the shorter visitors couldn't hang with 6-foot-2 Spartans center Elizabeth Johnson and 5-11 Spartans forward Khaelii Robertson inside, and Orcutt Academy pulled away for a 75-48 win at Lakeview Junior High School in the first round of the CIF Central Section Girls Division 2 playoffs Tuesday night.

"We came out with our No. 2 press early," said Robertson. "We made adjustments (with the pressure), but they made adjustments too."

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.