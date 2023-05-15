Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) softball and baseball teams learned their playoff assignments this past weekend, and the St. Joseph softball squad has drawn the No. 1 seed for the CIF Central Section Division 2 Playoffs.
St. Joseph will host No. 16 Pioneer Valley at St. Louis de Montfort. All softball and baseball games throughout the playoffs are set for a 4:30 p.m. start, unless another time is mutually agreed to by both schools. The highest seed will be the home team for all softball and baseball playoff games.
In other Division 2 first-round softball games involving CCAA squads, No. 5 Lompoc will host No. 12 Selma, No. 13 Arroyo Grande will play at No. 4 Madera, No. 7 Paso Robles will host No. 10 Bakersfield Frontier and No. 15 Righetti will play at No. 2 Tulare Union.
No. 13 Cabrillo will play at No. 4 Taft in the first round of Division 3. No. 11 Templeton will be at No. 6 Dinuba. Fowler is the No. 1 seed.
Nipomo won the Division 6 championship last year. This year, the No. 6 Titans will host No. 11 Arvin in the first round of Division 4. No. 1 seed Orange Cove will host No. 16 San Luis Obispo, and No. 7 Mission Prep will be at home against No. 10 Bakersfield Golden Valley.
Orcutt Academy has drawn the No. 3 seed for Division 6. The Spartans will host No. 14 Lemoore Kings Christian in the first round. Riverdale, which drew a first-round bye, is the No. 1 seed.
Three CCAA teams are in the Division 1 baseball playoffs. No. 7 Righetti will host No. 10 Bakersfield Frontier, No. 13 San Luis Obispo will play at No. 4 Visalia Redwood and No. 15 Arroyo Grande will travel to No. 2 Clovis Buchanan.
Fresno Bullard is the No. 1 seed.
In Division 2, No. 3 Cabrillo will host No. 14 Clovis North, No. 5 Atascadero will host No. 12 Lompoc, and No. 7 St. Joseph will play at home against No. 10 Clovis East. Bakersfield Christian is the No. 1 seed.
In the first round of Division 3, No. 4 Pioneer Valley will host No. 13 Bakersfield Garces. No. 16 Morro Bay will travel to No. 1 Kingsburg.
Templeton, the No. 15 seed, will open its Division 4 playoff appearance by playing at No. 2 Arvin. Bakersfield Liberty is the top seed.
