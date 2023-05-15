SJHS playoffs 01
St. Joseph's Taylor Mediano and the Knights will host No. 16 Pioneer Valley at St. Louis de Montfort Tuesday in a playoff game.  

 Joe Bailey, Staff

Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) softball and baseball teams learned their playoff assignments this past weekend, and the St. Joseph softball squad has drawn the No. 1 seed for the CIF Central Section Division 2 Playoffs.

St. Joseph will host No. 16 Pioneer Valley at St. Louis de Montfort. All softball and baseball games throughout the playoffs are set for a 4:30 p.m. start, unless another time is mutually agreed to by both schools. The highest seed will be the home team for all softball and baseball playoff games.

In other Division 2 first-round softball games involving CCAA squads, No. 5 Lompoc will host No. 12 Selma, No. 13 Arroyo Grande will play at No. 4 Madera, No. 7 Paso Robles will host No. 10 Bakersfield Frontier and No. 15 Righetti will play at No. 2 Tulare Union.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

