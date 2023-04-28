042923 CHS NHS Softball 01
Nipomo's CJ Arias hit the game-winning home run in a 3-1 victory over Cabrillo on Friday.

 Kenny Cress, Staff

CJ Arias hit her first home run of the season at an opportune time.

With Nipomo leading 1-0 in a tight (and important) one against Cabrillo in the bottom of the third inning, the Nipomo third baseman sent a 3-1 pitch from Cabrillo right-hander Sakai Mitchell over the right-fence for a two-run home run to give Nipomo a 3-0 lead.

The Titans didn't score again, but Nipomo right-hander Kate Barnett (actually, she pitches right-handed and bats left) held the Conquistadores to one run the rest of the way. The Arias blast turned out to be the game winner in a 3-1 Nipomo victory in an Ocean League game at Nipomo Friday.

