Vexed with the situation concerning the Cabrillo High School pool and issues surrounding transportation for Cabrillo athletics teams, several community members aired their concerns at the Lompoc Unified School District board meeting last month.

"It was primarily about aquatics, the situation with the swim team and the Cabrillo pool," Julie Jones, a parent of two students who are in the CHS aquatics program, told the Times.

"The frustrations the parents are feeling kind of came to a head," said Jones. "During the time my children have been attending Cabrillo High School, the pool there has been broken more often than it has been working. It's always the water pump, the heater, something."

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

