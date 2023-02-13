Last Wednesday night, the Santa Barbara High School boys basketball team defeated Valley Christian Academy 71-46 in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Playoffs.

On Thursday night, the Quartz Hill girls basketball team beat Valley Christian Academy 48-22, also in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Playoffs.

Those two games should never have been taken place.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.