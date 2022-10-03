Chs ramirez.jpg

Sophie Ramirez of Cabrillo won the girls race at the Ocean League Mid-Season Meet on Saturday.

The Orcutt Academy girls and Lompoc boys won at the Ocean League Midseason Cross Country Meet at the Fairbanks Course across from Cuesta College Saturday.

All five Spartans finished in the top 15 as the Orcutt girls scored a convincing win, with 30 points. Cabrillo and Morro Bay tied for second place with 77 each. Lompoc was a point behind in fourth, at 78, and Nipomo finished fifth with 83.

Lompoc's boys won with an impressive team score of 27 points. Runner-up Righetti scored 48. Morro Bay (101), Cabrillo (113), Orcutt Academy (136), St. Joseph (147), Nipomo (169), Mission Prep (179) and Santa Ynez (246) followed.

