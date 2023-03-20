 Skip to main content
Danny Duffy honored, lights at Cabrillo baseball stadium make their debut

Danny Duffy was honored in a between-games ceremony during a doubleheader at Cabrillo High School Saturday.

After that it was time, at last, for baseball under the lights for the first time at the Cabrillo stadium.

"It was awesome!," Cabrillo coach Cole Osborne said. "There was a great turnout, and it was awesome to be able to recognize Danny and his donation and support of Cabrillo baseball."

Dan Duffy, father of MLB star and Cabrillo alumni Danny Duffy speaks to community members at the grand opening ceremony and completion of Donn McIntyre baseball field Saturday evening.
Dan Duffy, left, and Bob Lawrence, right, throw the first pitch Saturday under the new lights donated by Major League Baseball pitcher and Cabrillo graduate Danny Duffy.
Community members gather Saturday evening to celebrate the completion of the light installation at Cabrillo High's Don McIntyre baseball field. Cabrillo grad and MLB pitcher Danny Duffy donated up to $1.5 million to start and complete the project.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.