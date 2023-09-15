The dedication of Rio Memorial Field has officially taken place.
At its May 16 meeting, the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Board approved renaming the Santa Ynez high school football gridiron Rio Memorial Field in honor and memory of the late Jeff and Carl Rio. The dedication of Rio Memorial Field took place shortly before the Sept. 8 Santa Maria-Santa Ynez football game.
Jeff Rio died in a car accident in 1996. Carl Rio, his father, died of cancer in 2016. Both were long-time fixtures in the Santa Ynez football program. Jeff Rio played for Santa Ynez in the 1980s and coached the team in the 90s. Carl Rio coached in the football program from 1999 to 2014.
Veteran Santa Ynez head football coach Josh McClurg, who is also the school's first-year athletic director, made the proposal for the name change during the April board meeting. McClurg, a 1994 Santa Ynez graduate, was coached by Jeff Rio then coached with Carl Rio.
"It is rare to find a family that has such a lasting impression on an athletic program," McClurg said in a statement last May. "Between Jeff's time as a player and team leader in the mid-80s, to his time as a coach in the 90s and then to Carl coaching from 1999 until 2014, they were involved in the football program for four decades."
After the dedication of Rio Memorial Field, Santa Ynez rallied to beat Santa Maria 49-27 in a non-league game that marked the Pirates' home opener.
The Saints scored 17 unanswered points after Santa Ynez wide receiver Daulton Beard caught a backward pass - that was a lateral, for all intents and purposes - on a bounce and connected with Nicky Vacca for a 75-yard touchdown pass on the first play from scrimmage.
However, Beard caught three touchdown passes from Jude Pritchard thereafter as the Pirates pulled away to make their first game on Rio Memorial Field a success.
According to a news release, the Santa Ynez football program honors the Rio family in the form of the No. 66 on the tunnel the team runs out of before home games, the football golf cart that is named "Carl's ride," Carl and Jeff Rio's picture in the team locker room, with the Rio Memorial golf Tournament, the Jeff Rio Memorial Scholarship and now, Rio Memorial Field.
Santa Ynez's next home game is scheduled for Sept. 22 at 7 p.m., against Righetti. The Mountain League game will be Santa Ynez's Homecoming.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.