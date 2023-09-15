The dedication of Rio Memorial Field has officially taken place.

At its May 16 meeting, the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Board approved renaming the Santa Ynez high school football gridiron Rio Memorial Field in honor and memory of the late Jeff and Carl Rio. The dedication of Rio Memorial Field took place shortly before the Sept. 8 Santa Maria-Santa Ynez football game.

Jeff Rio died in a car accident in 1996. Carl Rio, his father, died of cancer in 2016. Both were long-time fixtures in the Santa Ynez football program. Jeff Rio played for Santa Ynez in the 1980s and coached the team in the 90s. Carl Rio coached in the football program from 1999 to 2014.

