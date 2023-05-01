Lompoc's Gustavo Delgado won two open events and swam for two relay teams that placed fifth at the Ocean League Swimming and Diving Championships that took place last Thursday at Pioneer Valley High School.

Delgado won the boys 100 butterfly in 54.75 seconds and the 100 backstroke in 55.99, both of which were automatic qualifying times for the CIF Central Section Championships.

Delgado broke the school record in the backstroke. The old mark was the 56.72 that Justin Guerra swam in 2001.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.