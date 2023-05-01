Lompoc's Gustavo Delgado won two open events and swam for two relay teams that placed fifth at the Ocean League Swimming and Diving Championships that took place last Thursday at Pioneer Valley High School.
Delgado won the boys 100 butterfly in 54.75 seconds and the 100 backstroke in 55.99, both of which were automatic qualifying times for the CIF Central Section Championships.
Delgado broke the school record in the backstroke. The old mark was the 56.72 that Justin Guerra swam in 2001.
The Lompoc girls placed fourth in an eight-team field with 295 points. The Lompoc boys were seventh in a field of eight with 129.
The Lompoc girls' 200 medley relay quartet of Clara Ainsworth, Iwa Martinson, Michelle Koga and Kalani Perez finished third in the 200 medley relay with a consideration time of 2:10.81 for the Central Section championships. The same foursome finished fourth in the 400 freestyle relay with an automatic qualifying time of 4:18.11.
Martinson placed third in the 200 freestyle in 2:13.44 and the 100 freestyle in 1:00.09. Both were consideration times. Ainsworth swam automatic qualifying times in the 100 butterfly, placing second in 1:04.84, and the 200 individual medley, placing fifth in 2:11.72.
Koga finished fourth in 1:14.68 in the 100 butterfly, and Perez was seventh in 1:17.59. Both were consideration times. The girls 200 free relay team of Diane Custodio, Halee Sager, Jasalyn Vargas and Arwen Galisky placed fifth.
Custodio finished sixth in the 500 freestyle, and Sager finished seventh. Galisky finished eighth in the 100 breaststroke.
Johan Quintaner, Thomas Apolinario, Delgado and Trent Bauldry teamed for a consideration time of 2:03.57, good for fifth place in the boys 200 medley relay. Apolinario placed fourth in 1:09.46 in the 100 butterfly and seventh in the 100 breaststroke in 1:15.48, both consideration times.
The Lompoc boys 200 free relay team of Quintaner, Apolinario, Bauldry and Delgado placed fifth in 1:47.53, a consideration time.
