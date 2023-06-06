Devyn Kendrick will be moving on and playing basketball for Lewis & Clark College. Khaelii Robertson will stay local and study nursing and play basketball for Hancock College.

The two Orcutt Academy seniors committed to their respective future schools at a ceremony Monday in the Orcutt Academy cafeteria.

Both said their decisions as to where they would continue their academic and athletic careers were easy to make.

