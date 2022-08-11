Lompoc native and Cabrillo High grad Danny Duffy, now a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, is excited his dream of bringing a permanent lighting system to his alma mater's baseball diamond is coming closer to reality.
Danny Duffy, seen pitching for Cabrillo High during a game against Lompoc in May of 2007, is working to bring lights to the baseball field at his alma mater. The project is possible thanks to a donation from Duffy.
Jon SooHoo, Los Angeles Dodgers
Cabrillo High grad Danny Duffy has been working his way back to the majors while also working on a major upgrade at his alma mater.
The Cabrillo High graduate has long dreamt of doing something like this for his alma mater. And after the most recent Lompoc Unified School District board meeting, held Aug. 9, his goal is rounding the bases.
Duffy, the longtime major leaguer and former Cabrillo High ace, has been working for nearly two years to make a major upgrade project at the Conquistadores' baseball diamond a reality. The legwork started with the promise of a $1 million donation from Duffy, who spent most of his career pitching for the Kansas City Royals before he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers last year. Duffy has been rehabbing in hopes of pitching for the Dodgers at some point this season.
The marquee piece of the project is to install lights at the facility, allowing for nighttime games, a rarity on the Central Coast. Elks Field in Santa Maria is the rare Central Coast diamond with permanent lights. Paso Robles High School also has lights. High school diamonds in warmer climates, like those in the Central Valley, typically have lights to allow for night games amid lower temps.
At the Aug. 9 LUSD board meeting, the proposal was put up for adoption. Musco Lighting LLC, a top sports lighting company that completed the lighting at Major League Baseball's Field of Dreams game this year, provided a quote for the project using the Sourcewell piggyback government contract system. The piggyback procurement process helps public entities take advantage of lower costs for these types of supplies and services.
The design and bid documents for the project were completed and approved by the Division of the State Architect and Musco Lighting provided the district with a quote based on the bid documents. The financial impact of the project is projected to be $1.3 million. On March 22, the board approved a memorandum of understanding regarding the project which outlined that the funding is being provided by a donor of an amount not to exceed $1.5 million for "hard and soft costs of the project." Any remaining costs beyond the maximum donation will be satisfied from the district's unrestricted funds.
"It's been a long time coming and I'm thankful it's here," Duffy said Thursday. "There was a lot of work from a lot of people and I'm stoked we were able to work together on this."
Though Duffy has been working on this project for the last two years, the vision has been there for decades.
"I think just seeing the current future generations of youth in the valley get the opportunity to do something we as professionals get to do, along with this project providing another activity for all kids, student-athletes or not, is going to be amazing to think about," Duffy said. "It's exciting to think on a Friday night kids will have a healthy option for an activity to take part in."
Last year, Duffy said the lights will also be a draw for high school or other tournaments.
"Kids will have something, that’s a permanent legacy," Duffy said in 2021. “This will last a long time and will benefit not only Cabrillo, but the whole valley.”
The vote at the LUSD board meeting was unanimous. Duffy expects the lights to be in ground by the upcoming baseball season.
