Craig Knowles
Craig Knowles laughs as his putt is just short on the first green at the Vandenberg Village Country Club as Steve Haskins walks in to try his putt during the Cabrillo High Ed Knowles Conq Classic in 2014. The 16th annual Ed Knowles Conq Classic will take place Saturday at The Mission Golf Club in Vandenberg Village.

 Len Wood, File

The 16th annual Ed Knowles Conq Classic will take place Saturday at The Mission Golf Club in Vandenberg Village. The Cabrillo Athletic Booster Club is hosting the tourney, which is a fundraiser for the Cabrillo High School athletic program.

A field of 130 golfers will participate in the scramble-style tournament. According to a booster club news release, funds from the tournament will go directly toward the purchase of team uniforms, athletic equipment, upgrades to athletic facilities, travel to tournaments and other items as needed by coaches.

"We have some fun and amazing items that were generously donated by our sponsors this year," booster club fundraising chairwoman Wendy Knowles said in the release. "We have over 60 bottles of boutique, and well known wines, massages and beauty certificates, Cabrillo spirit wear, surf lessons and a patio set," along with other items in the silent auction that will take place at the event.

