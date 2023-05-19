A signing ceremony was held at Santa Ynez for eight of the school's student athletes.

Water polo players and swimmers Zackery Bennett and Tabitha Pearigen will be going into the United States Coast Guard. Gianna Pecile, Landon Lassahn and Caleb Cassidy all signed with four-year schools.

Pecile will play beach volleyball for Costa Mesa-based Vanguard and major in political science and history. Lassahn, who played water polo and basketball and swam at Santa Ynez, signed to play water polo at UC Santa Barbara. His major is undecided.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.