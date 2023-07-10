The use of a one-way communication device between a coach in the dugout and a team's catcher for the purpose of calling pitches will be permitted in high school baseball beginning in 2024, according to a National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) news release.

The change to Rules 1-6-2 and 3-2-5 was one of five rules changes approved by the NFHS Baseball Rules Committee at its June meeting in Indianapolis. The NFHS Board of Directors subsequently approved the recommendations.

The new rules prohibit coaches from communicating with any other player other than the catcher on defense and with any player while batting. The coach must be in the dugout when using the communication device.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0