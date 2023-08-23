The 2022 Righetti volleyball squad had a solid campaign, winning a first-round playoff match, placing second in the Ocean League and finishing 19-10-1 overall.
The Warriors think they can improve on that this year.
For starters "We have nine seniors,' said Righetti libero Tori Salazar, one of those seniors, after the Warriors (1-1, 1-0) edged Cabrillo (5-3, 1-1) 3-2 Tuesday night in an Ocean League match that lasted about two hours, 20 minutes at Righetti's Warrior Gym. Set scores were 25-19, 16-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-11.
Middle hitter Kendra Daniels, another Righetti senior, ended the match with an emphatic block. As a junior, Daniels qualified for the CIF State Track and Field Championships in the high jump last spring.
She was also an integral part of a 2022 Righetti volleyball squad that finished second at 11-3 in the Ocean League behind Nipomo (14-0 Ocean League) and beat No. 10 Tulare Western 3-2 at home in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 4 playoffs. No. 15 Tehachapi swept No. 7 Righetti 3-0 in the quarterfinals at Righetti.
"We think we can go farther in the playoffs this year," under second-year coach Chasity Lavata'I, said Daniels.
Daniels said, "I think we're way ahead of where we were at this point last year when it comes to passing and court coverage." Both fell off at times for the Warriors last year.
Besides what Daniels said is higher quality passing and court coverage, "We work together really well," said Righetti senior middle hitter Kloe Kline. "We have each other's backs. We trust each other."
Last year, "We were a really good serving team, and we were strong at the net," said Salazar. Both qualities served the Warriors well Tuesday night.
Emma Olney, one of Righetti's most dependable hitters, smacked two kills that fattened Righetti's first-set lead from 12-11 to 16-11. Daniels, Olney and senior Righetti setter Julia White helped the Warriors keep the Conquistadores at arm's length the rest of the set, and Olney ended the set with a kill.
Cabrillo setter Evangelia Stoyos and middle blocker Eliana Core helped the shorter Conquistadores take away the Righetti block for a good amount of time afterward, and libero Lillyanne Klinedinst gave Cabrillo good defense and passing.
The Conquistadores wiped out an 18-13 Righetti lead in set four by scoring on four of its last six service possessions of the set. Mia Blackburn put the Conqs ahead 21-20 with a three-point run that started with an ace then Mia Manko ended the set three service possessions later with an ace of her own.
Daniels started pounding kills at the net again at the outset of set five. She served six points in a run that featured two aces, an Olney kill for one point and an Olney tip for another.
An Ashlee Robinson kill gave Righetti a 12-6 lead. Cabrillo pulled within 13-11 on two Stoyos aces, but Righetti got a sideout for 14-11 then Daniels ended it with her block.
Cabrillo has already increased its win total significantly from a 2-29 2022, and the Conquistadores have shown they are ready to compete in the Ocean League after going 0-14 in the higher Mountain League last year. However, the Warriors had enough to win Tuesday night.
Righetti got off to a rough start last year, dropping its first three matches and losing four of its first five. The Warriors hit their stride as the season went along and built winning streaks of seven matches twice.
"As this season goes along, we think we can pull away and be a dominant force," said Daniels.
Righetti will play at Lompoc Thursday night at 6 p.m. in an Ocean League match. Cabrillo will host St. Joseph in a non-league match at the same time.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.