By a margin of eight votes, Valley Christian Academy junior quarterback James Fakoury is the Times area Player of the Week for the week of Aug. 28-Sept. 2.
Fakoury edged Pioneer Valley senior quarterback Alex Garcia by eight votes. Fakoury garnered 146 votes, 29 percent of the total votes cast. Garcia earned 138 votes, 28 percent of the total votes cast.
Fakoury is a converted running back who threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more in his debut as VCA's quarterback. Fakoury scored both times he ran the ball as the Lions opened their season with a 50-12 win at home over Orcutt Academy last Saturday night.
Garcia threw three touchdown passes and just one interception as Pioneer Valley won 35-28 at Righetti in the team's annual Battle of the Helmet game. The Panthers claimed the Helmet for the first time since 2016.
Per Hudl stats, Garcia completed 12 of his 20 passes for 204 yards, a season high.
Fakoury and Garcia were the top two vote getters in a field of seven candidates. Here is a summary of the rest of the candidates and their accomplishments.
Josue Elena, Santa Maria football, 96 votes
Elena, another senior quarterback, completed 26 of his 32 passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns as the Saints (2-1) scored a 28-14 non-league win at Nipomo. Elena did not throw an interception.
Jude Anderson, Cabrillo football, 75 votes
The Conquistadores lost 54-14 to Lompoc in the annual Lompoc Valley Big Game between the teams, but Anderson pulled in 10 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown.
Carter Vargas, St. Joseph football
Vargas ran for five touchdowns as the Knights (2-1) rallied for a wild 63-52 non-conference win over highly regarded Newbury Park in St. Joseph's home opener.
The Knights out-scored the Panthers 14-0 in the fourth quarter to get the win.
Aldo Araiza, Santa Maria football
Araiza had six receptions for 107 yards, caught both Elena touchdown passes and ran for a score as Santa Maria won at Nipomo last week.
Jack Clavel, Hancock College football
Clavel was an efficient eight-for-10 passing for 118 yards and three touchdown passes as the Bulldogs thumped Orange Coat College 73-14 in Hancock coach Ricky Aguilar's debut. Clavel threw one interception, though that was returned for a touchdown.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.