Valley Christian Academy's James Fakoury, right, breaks up a pass intended for Orcutt Academy's Tyler Miller on Sept. 2. The Lions won 69-26 in their season opener. 

 Joe Bailey, Staff

By a margin of eight votes, Valley Christian Academy junior quarterback James Fakoury is the Times area Player of the Week for the week of Aug. 28-Sept. 2.

Fakoury edged Pioneer Valley senior quarterback Alex Garcia by eight votes. Fakoury garnered 146 votes, 29 percent of the total votes cast. Garcia earned 138 votes, 28 percent of the total votes cast.

Fakoury is a converted running back who threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more in his debut as VCA's quarterback. Fakoury scored both times he ran the ball as the Lions opened their season with a 50-12 win at home over Orcutt Academy last Saturday night.

