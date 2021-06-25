Most of the last class to play in the Central Coast FCA All-Star Classic are now entering their junior year of college.

It's been a minute, but the FCA All-Star football game is back.

The 10th annual contest will be played Saturday night at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc.

The 2020 edition of the game was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the game is now back as California recovers from the historic public health crisis.

Schools from Northern Santa Barbara County will take on players from San Luis Obispo County with kickoff slated for 5 p.m. The gates open at 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at centralcoastfca.org or at the gate. The price of admission is $10. The newly-refurbished stadium can host 66% of its normal capacity.

Righetti's Caleb Thomas was one of the stars in the 2019 edition of the game played at his home stadium. Thomas is now entering his third season on the football team at Tulane University. Quarterback Chase Artopoeus played in that game and has since spent two years at UCLA.

Santa Ynez' Jasper Kadlec was the 2019 game MVP. He walked on at San Diego State.

The game is for seniors from San Luis Obispo and Northern Santa Barbara counties.

Though Orcutt Academy plays 8-man, the Spartans have two players on the Santa Barbara County roster in Alex Sutton and Abraham Villanueva.

Cabrillo has two seniors on the roster with Trey Robison and Ton Boneck.

Lompoc has a large group led by Elijah Perkins, Johnny Balaam, Adam Lazaro, Andrew Gaston, Malachi Fonseca, Robert Daniels and Gavin Townes.

Pioneer Valley has Arath Acosta, Gavin Gomez, Dylan Leon, Marcus Robledo and Carlos Rosas set to play.

Righetti is represented by Kidasi Nepa, Kyle Sogge, Brayan Soriano, Matt Simms, Ethan Porcho, Joseph Rico and Luke Guerrero.

Santa Maria High also has a large group with Murad Alamari, Alex Rodriguez, Michael Velazquez, Alexis Rodriguez, Jose Gonzalez, Jovanny Gonzalez, Flavio Gonzalez and Martin Diaz set to play.

St. Joseph has a solid group of players listed on the roster including the All-Area MVP for the 2021 spring season Max Stineman. The Knights also have top linebacker Jayce Gamble, Brett Burress, Anthony Reynoso, Sebastian Ramirez, Dylan Spies, Brock Marcois, Tyler Williams and Darien Langley on the roster.

Santa Ynez has a deep group with Logan Ast, Cam Prendergast, Bennett Redell, Jose Rodriguez, Aiden Sim, Christian Shaw, Vincent Moran, Deklan Pollenz and Kenny Callahan set to play.

Nipomo High will have three players in Keyshawn Pu'a, Victor Ortiz and Declan Coles.

Atascadero will be represented by Ajai Daner, Chaz Morgan, Justin Hill, Eli Lopez, Zech Brown, Ed Werner, Connor Burnett and Thatcher Hamlin.

Morro Bay's Kevin Franco, Frankie Woulbroun, Hayden Brown, Gannon Campbell, Logan Rust, Rafael Aguilar, Aaron Botellor and Marcelo Hurtado will play.

Arroyo Grande will have Russell Ferrall, Jazz Rose, Deshaun Lewis, Nico Ambriz, AJ Farias, Carsten Solorio and Anthony Palermo.

Paso Robles will be represented by Devante Bailey, Ethan Arebalo, Jakob Ribera, Antonio Conover, Ethan Wright, Jacob Lambeth, Ethan Wright, Brandon Young, Wesley Bennett, Gavin Hamamoto, Gabriel Tabarez and Seth Muro.

Templeton's Josh Berna, Cody Blankenship, Justin Currell, Chase Richards and Garrett Goodman are on the SLO County roster.

Santa Maria native Stan Domingues will be recognized as the honorary official.