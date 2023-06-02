For four years at Righetti High School, the last three on the varsity, Matthew Graack blocked for Righetti quarterback Abel McCormack.

Graack will do that one last time Saturday night, for the South team in the annual Central Coast FCA All-Star Football Classic.

The 12th edition of the game is set for Saturday night at 6 p.m. at Pioneer Valley High School. The game annually pits San Luis Obispo County seniors (the North squad) against their northern Santa Barbara County counterparts (the South).

