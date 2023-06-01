Saturday night will mark Dylan Pirkl's last football game.
The Pioneer Valley senior had a decorated high school career. Pirkl was the All-Area Football Team Lineman of the Year in 2022.
He was a First-Team All-Mountain League offensive lineman and, as a two-way stalwart at offensive tackle and defensive end, was an integral part of a Pioneer Valley football team that made it to a sectional divisional championship game for the first time in program history, though the Panthers lost 27-13 at eventual Division 6 state champion Atascadero in the CIF Central Section Division 5 title game.
Nonetheless, Pirkl stated firmly at a South practice in preparation for the 12th annual Central Coast FCA All-Star Football Classic that the game, slated for a Saturday 6 p.m. kickoff at Pioneer Valley, will be his farewell to football.
The game annually matches graduated seniors from San Luis Obispo County (the North squad) against their northern Santa Barbara County counterparts (the South).
"I'm going to the Custody Academy at the Hancock College branch in Lompoc to train to become a law enforcement officer," said Pirkl.
"I've known since the start of my senior year that's what I wanted to do. Law enforcement is just a career I want to go into. Saturday will be my last football game."
Pirkl ended his track career with distinction, winning the boys discus event at the Mountain League Finals at Lompoc High School with a mark of 144-7, a personal best of 20 feet.
As for football, Pirkl will be saying goodbye to the sport he has played since well before his high school days.
"I played four years at Pioneer Valley, three on the varsity," said Pirkl. "I played three years of Orcutt youth football before that."
Pirkl helped the Pioneer Valley defense post a shutout of Delano in the first round of the playoffs that helped jumpstart the Panthers post-season run.
He racked up 26 solo tackles and was in on 23 more during his senior season. Pirkl recovered three fumbles. When he wasn't helping make stops, Pirkl often helped plug things up when other teams tried to run between the tackles.
When it came to running between the tackles, that was the main staple in the Pioneer Valley offense. Pirkl helped the Pioneer Valley running game perk along at 4.6 yards a carry.
Pirkl acknowledged that not playing anymore football will be an adjustment for him.
"It's going to be weird not playing the sport I've been playing for so many years," he said.
"I definitely want to go out with a win," Pirkl said emphatically. "And we have the guys on this (South) team to to do it."
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.