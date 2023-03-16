031623 Fina Triplets 01
Buy Now

Sean, Matthew and Luke Fina, from left, are identical triplets who play together on the Orcutt Academy varsity tennis team as seniors.  

 Kenny Cress, Staff

When it comes to Orcutt Academy senior triplets Sean, Luke and Matthew Fina playing on his squad, Orcutt Academy boys tennis team coach Art Lopez has one lament.

"My only regret is that I didn't get them when they were freshmen and sophomores," said Lopez. "They're great kids, a pleasure to coach."

Lopez said, "They were in cross country and track their freshman and sophomore years," then gravitated to tennis.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.