Following a dream week in the sectional playoffs, Tuesday resembled more of a nightmare for area basketball teams.

Five area teams won CIF Central Section championships last week, with four Mountain League girls teams winning titles and St. Joseph's boys team taking the Central Section's Open Division championship.

Then came the CIF State SoCal Regionals.

Seven Mountain League teams played Tuesday night. All seven of them lost. Three of the girls teams were the No. 1 seeds in their divisions. Six of those losses came on the local team's home court.

The night started with Nipomo's 55-49 loss to Westchester in a girls SoCal Division 3AA game.

Then came a trio of girls games in Orcutt. Westlake beat St. Joseph 70-42. Rialto Eisenhower held off Orcutt Academy 64-52 and Paloma Valley rallied to Righetti 57-45.

Nipomo, Righetti and St. Joseph were the top seeds in their regionals. Orcutt Academy was the No. 3 seed in Division 2AA, the same division as Righetti.

Then came three boys basketball games. St. Joseph was selected for the CIF Open Division SoCal Regional and played at La Verne Damien in the first round. The Knights lost 102-71, ending their season with a 27-3 record.

Los Angeles Shalhavet played at Nipomo, which lost in the CIF Central Section Division 3 title game. The Firehawks beat the Titans 63-43. Pilibos, a private Armenian school from Los Angeles, played at Arroyo Grande, the Mountain League runner-up and Central Section Division 1 semifinalist, and won 72-70 in overtime.

Seven games with Mountain League teams and seven losses.

Some of the games were close and some of the local teams held early leads.

Nipomo's girls jumped out to a 17-6 first-quarter lead over Westchester and led 23-12 at one point in the second. Righetti jumped out to a 8-0 lead over Paloma Valley and led 13-3 after the first quarter. The Warriors led 22-14 at halftime.

Arroyo Grande's boys led Pilibos 32-13 at one point.

Orcutt Academy's girls, on the other hand, trailed by 20-plus points at the start of the fourth quarter in their game against Eisenhower, the LA City Section Division 2 champion. The Spartans made it close with a strong fourth quarter.

"I just want to say, as a Division 4 team moving up all the way to Division 2AA and only losing by 12 points, it was a great effort by the team," Orcutt Academy coach Tom Robb said Wednesday. "Eisenhower is a very good team. My girls fought hard the whole game, never gave up. As their coach, I'm extremely proud of them."

The seeding and division placement certainly left some coaches scratching their heads. Righetti's girls won the Division 1 title over Bakersfield in the Central Section. Orcutt Academy was in Division 4 in the Central Section, yet the Spartans were placed in the same SoCal Regional division as Righetti. Bakersfield was placed two divisions lower in 3A and won its first-round game. Buchanan, which was the top seed in the Central Section's Division 1, was placed in Division 3A at state and won its first-round game by 19 points.

The regional semifinals are set for Thursday and the regional finals will be held Saturday. There are no state championships for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday night's scores

Boys basketball

Open Division

No. 4 La Verne Damien 102, No. 5 St. Joseph 71

D3A

No. 5 Los Angeles Shalhavet 63, No. 4 Nipomo 43

D4A

No. 5 Los Angeles Pilibos 72, No. 4 Arroyo Grande 70

Girls basketball

D2AA

No. 8 Paloma Valley 57, No. 1 Righetti 45

No. 6 Rialto Eisenhower 64, No. 3 Orcutt Academy 52

D2A

No. 8 Westlake 70, No. 1 St. Joseph 42

D3AA

No. 8 Westchester 55, No. 1 Nipomo 49