Santa Ynez quarterback Luke Gildred targeted his favorite receiver, Daulton Beard, 12 times Friday night. He missed him once.

Beard hauled in 11 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns, Gildred threw for 307 yards and four touchdowns total, and the Pirates had enough to stave off winless Nipomo for a 30-21 Mountain League win at Nipomo on the Titans' Homecoming Friday night.

"I've been throwing to Daulton for three years now," said Gildred, a senior. "The nicest thing about throwing to him is, no matter what happens during the play, I know I can get the ball to him. He's always going to make the catch."

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.