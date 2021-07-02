A lot of good players put up big numbers on the Central Coast this spring.

A lot of them will be back in the fall.

Lompoc's Sheldon Canley Jr. is one of those players.

Canley, who's been selected as the All-Area Offensive Back of the Year, made it look all too easy this spring.

The Lompoc back with the blueblood pedigree took his game to a new level in the Braves' four-game campaign, racing past or running through defenders.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound speedster rushed for 512 yards and eight touchdowns. He only needed 53 carries to do so. Canley also had a receiving touchdown on 10 catches for 143 yards on the season, including the game-sealing highlight reel catch-and-run against Santa Barbara.

Canley, without question, is now the area's top recruit and after a spring that saw him drop his 100-meter PR time to 10.64 seconds, the Central Coast is anxiously waiting to see what he has in store this fall.

Teammate Joker Dickerson is also expected back with the Braves after a stellar spring campaign, though Dickerson impacts the game in different ways.

Dickerson is the All-Area All-Purpose Player of the Year. He caught nine passes for 134 yards and two scores. He also made eight tackles, intercepted a pass, broke up four others and blocked a field goal try.

Dickerson had over 400 yards on kick and punt returns, scoring three times. He scored twice on punt returns and once more on a kick return.

Dickerson and Canley will both have their quarterback return in the fall as Cavin Ross will be a junior. Ross is the First Team All-Area quarterback.

Ross completed 63% (61 for 97) of his passes for 944 yards and 11 touchdowns in four games. Ross has thrown 33 touchdowns in 15 games as the Braves' starter in his first two years of high school.

Area football fans will be anticipating to see what the returners will do this fall at the high school level. They'll also be waiting to see what Darien Langley does at the FCS level. Langley, a St. Joseph grad, is now a freshman at UC Davis.

Davis is a First Team running back. Arroyo Grande's Makai Puga, who will be a senior, is the other First Team running back. Puga played in six games this spring and carried the ball 117 times for 857 yards and 12 scores. He also scored on a kick return.

Lompoc grad Anthony Lazaro is the First Team running back.

The First Team offensive line features St. Joseph's Makai Sat, Santa Ynez' Aidan Cintron and Emilio Figueroa, Righetti's Malachi Broome and Arroyo Grande's Caleb Walker.

The First Team tight end in St. Joseph's Anthony Reynoso.

The First Team receivers are Lompoc's Cailin Daniels, Santa Maria's Nick Martinez and Santa Ynez' Cam Prendergast.

The First Team kicker is St. Joseph's Brock Marcois.

The First Team utility player is Nate Reese of Nipomo, who played quarterback for the Titans.

All-Area Second Team Offense

The Second Team quarterbacks are Santa Ynez senior Ben Redell and St. Joseph freshman Caden Cuccia.

The Second Team running backs are St. Joseph's Brett Burress and Pioneer Valley's Danny Avila.

The Second Team offensive line features Pioneer Valley's Carlos Rosas, Santa Ynez' Jose Rodriguez and Nick Crandall and Nipomo's Caleb Gretlein.

The Second Team receivers are Declan Coles of Nipomo and Travis Royal of St. Joseph.

The Second Team kicker is Timmy Trenkle of Valley Christian Academy.

The All-Area defense will be announced this weekend.

Note: The Times typically uses All-League teams as a framework to compile its All-Area teams. No leagues in the area produced All-League football teams this school year. The Times instead reviewed stats, game film and received input from some area coaches to compile this list.