After going 1-8 to start the regular season, the Righetti softball team went on an 8-3 run to finish it.
Righetti freshman right-hander Emily Fortin struck out eight in a six-hit complete game, and the Warriors wrapped up their regular season by beating Paso Robles 7-2 Thursday in a Mountain League game at Righetti.
The Warriors finished the regular season 11-14, 6-8. The Bearcats (14-12, 8-6) wound up in a third-place tie with Arroyo Grande behind league champion St. Joseph and Lompoc.
Seriniti Lopez went 2-for-3 and scored three Righetti runs Thursday. Lillie Torres was 2-for-3 and scored a run.
Righetti and Paso Robles easily cleared the minimum .300 overall winning percentage required to apply for entry to the CIF Central Section Playoffs. The playoffs will start next Tuesday.
St. Joseph 11, Mission Prep 5
The Knights (19-4, 13-1) finished their regular season with a Mountain League win at home over the Royals (9-14-1, 5-9).
No stats were available. St. Joseph won the league championship by four games over second-place Lompoc.
The Eagles racked up a total of 15 hits against three Lompoc pitchers and wrapped up their regular season by winning handily at home.
Emmersyn Vegas had two hits and drove in three runs for the Eagles. Cheyanne Cordova had three hits and three RBIs for the Braves. Avary Montgomery had two hits and drove in two Lompoc runs.
The Eagles improved to 10-11, 4-10. The Braves finished the regular season 10-8-1, 9-5.
Righetti 10, Atascadero 5
Jacob McMillan homered and drove in four runs, and the Warriors won this regular season finale between the outright Mountain League champion (Righetti) and a co-Ocean League champion (Atascadero) at Righetti.
Righetti and Atascadero both finished the regular season 21-7 overall. The Warriors won the Mountain League title by one game over second-place St. Joseph. Atascadero shared the Ocean League title with Cabrillo and Pioneer Valley.
McMillan, Aidan Moore and Ricky Smith all had two hits for Righetti. Moore and Smith drove in two runs apiece. Jake Hixenbaugh had three hits and drove in three runs for the Greyhounds.
Arroyo Grande 4, Mission Prep 2
Judah Hill racked up two hits and two RBIs, and the Eagles (16-12) beat the Royals (16-11) at Arroyo Grande.
Arroyo Grande is a member of the Mountain League. Mission Prep is in the Ocean League.
