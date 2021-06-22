The number of Central Coast students who have chosen Fresno State as a stop in their educational career is legion.

Santa Marian Trevor Garcia will join that legion soon. In fact, he will make Fresno State a stop in his respective educational and baseball careers.

"I chose Fresno State because it's close, so my family and friends can see me play," the Hancock College sophomore said of his decision to go with Fresno State.

"I also spoke with Cal State Northridge and Cal Poly."

Garcia said Fresno State gave him a good package to go there. "The only things I'll have to pay for are rent and food. They're taking care of all the schooling, and the fees that come with it."

Though he can also play in the infield, pitching is Garcia's main position. "I'm going to Fresno State as a pitcher," he said.

Like everyone else involved in sports during the COVID-19 pandemic, Garcia was sidelined during much of the spring of 2020. The California Community College Athletic Association halted spring sports not far into the 2020 campaign, and granted sophomores who were in good standing with their respective schools another season of eligibility.

Once athletes were given the go-ahead to resume individual workouts, Garcia took advantage.

"I just was working out on my own most of the time, trying to stay in shape the best I could," he said.

"Oh yeah," Garcia replied when he was asked if his fastball, his main pitch, was back at full velocity.

The numbers bear Garcia's statement out. He was 5-1 with a 3.19 ERA for a Hancock team that finished the 2021 season 18-6, including 13-3 in the Western State Conference North Division.

In 36.2 innings pitched, he allowed 33 hits total. Garcia struck out 40 batters and walked just eight.

Garcia made seven mound appearances, including six starts. As a hitter, he went 10-for-26, a .385 average. Garcia played in 15 games when he wasn't pitching.

His baseball roots in Santa Maria run deep. As a Santa Maria High School junior in 2017, he was the ace of the pitching staff and a leading hitter for a Saints team that won the CIF Southern Section Division 6 championship.

In his Little League days, Trevor Garcia starred for a Santa Maria Southside Little League team that won the District 65 and Section 1 titles.

His father, longtime area baseball coach Eddie Garcia, was the team's coach. Jaden LyBurtus, Paul Navarro, Robert "Slim" Lopez and Tommy Herrera were some of Trevor Garcia's teammates on that Southside squad.

LyBurtus was a mainstay for the 2017 Righetti team that made it to the sectional championship game. Navarro was a key pitcher for the Santa Maria divisional championship squad, and Herrera was a stalwart catcher. Lopez went on to a solid career at Santa Maria. Herrera, Lopez, Garcia and Navarro were on Santa Maria's 2017 title team.

Garcia said he has not spoken to Fresno State coaches much about possible playing time there. However, "They said they went to get players out of junior college because they have been exposed to playing at a higher level."

The Fresno State Bulldogs went 20-25 in 2021.

Garcia said he has not visited the campus in person yet. "I will move in there the second week of August. School starts the 20th," of that month.

Garcia will major in Recreation and Management at Fresno State.