The number of Central Coast students who have chosen Fresno State as a stop in their educational career is legion.
Santa Marian Trevor Garcia will join that legion soon. In fact, he will make Fresno State a stop in his respective educational
and baseball careers.
"I chose Fresno State because it's close, so my family and friends can see me play," the Hancock College sophomore said of his decision to go with Fresno State.
"I also spoke with Cal State Northridge and Cal Poly."
Garcia said Fresno State gave him a good package to go there. "The only things I'll have to pay for are rent and food. They're taking care of all the schooling, and the fees that come with it."
Though he can also play in the infield, pitching is Garcia's main position. "I'm going to Fresno State as a pitcher," he said.
Like everyone else involved in sports during the COVID-19 pandemic, Garcia was sidelined during much of the spring of 2020. The California Community College Athletic Association halted spring sports not far into the 2020 campaign, and granted sophomores who were in good standing with their respective schools another season of eligibility.
Once athletes were given the go-ahead to resume individual workouts, Garcia took advantage.
"I just was working out on my own most of the time, trying to stay in shape the best I could," he said.
"Oh yeah," Garcia replied when he was asked if his fastball, his main pitch, was back at full velocity.
The numbers bear Garcia's statement out. He was 5-1 with a 3.19 ERA for a Hancock team that finished the 2021 season 18-6, including 13-3 in the Western State Conference North Division.
In 36.2 innings pitched, he allowed 33 hits total. Garcia struck out 40 batters and walked just eight.
Garcia made seven mound appearances, including six starts. As a hitter, he went 10-for-26, a .385 average. Garcia played in 15 games when he wasn't pitching.
His baseball roots in Santa Maria run deep. As a Santa Maria High School junior in 2017, he was the ace of the pitching staff and a leading hitter for a Saints team that won the CIF Southern Section Division 6 championship.
In his Little League days, Trevor Garcia starred for a Santa Maria Southside Little League team that won the District 65 and Section 1 titles.
His father, longtime area baseball coach Eddie Garcia, was the team's coach. Jaden LyBurtus, Paul Navarro, Robert "Slim" Lopez and Tommy Herrera were some of Trevor Garcia's teammates on that Southside squad.
LyBurtus was a mainstay for the 2017 Righetti team that made it to the sectional championship game. Navarro was a key pitcher for the Santa Maria divisional championship squad, and Herrera was a stalwart catcher. Lopez went on to a solid career at Santa Maria. Herrera, Lopez, Garcia and Navarro were on Santa Maria's 2017 title team.
Garcia said he has not spoken to Fresno State coaches much about possible playing time there. However, "They said they went to get players out of junior college because they have been exposed to playing at a higher level."
The Fresno State Bulldogs went 20-25 in 2021.
Garcia said he has not visited the campus in person yet. "I will move in there the second week of August. School starts the 20th," of that month.
Garcia will major in Recreation and Management at Fresno State.
Photos: Trevor Garcia's days on the diamond
022720CuestaAHC03.JPG
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Hancock's Trevor Garcia delivers a pitch during Thursday's Western State Conference game against Cuesta. The Cougars beat the Bulldogs 14-9.
Joe Bailey, Staff
022720CuestaAHC06.JPG
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Hancock's Trevor Garcia delivers a pitch during Thursday's Western State Conference game against Cuesta. The Cougars beat the Bulldogs 14-9.
Joe Bailey, Staff
022720CuestaAHC10.JPG
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Hancock's Trevor Garcia is on the mound Thursday's Western State Conference game against Cuesta. The Cougars beat the Bulldogs 14-9.
Joe Bailey, Staff
012720 Hancock baseball preview 01.jpg
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Top returning players for Hancock College's baseball team are (right to left) Trevor Garcia, Jeff Ray and Travis Welker. The Bulldogs open their home slate Tuesday afternoon with a game against College of the Sequoias. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Len Wood, Staff
012720 Hancock baseball preview 02.jpg
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Top returning players for Hancock College's baseball team are (right to left) Trevor Garcia, Jeff Ray and Travis Welker.
030419AHC01.JPG
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Hancock starter Trevor Garcia delivers a pitch during Monday's game against Cuesta College. Hancock won 2-1 as Garcia pitched into the eighth inning, earning the win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
012619 Hancock vs LA Pierce 05.jpg
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Hancock College pitcher Trevor Garcia, seen as he delivers a pitch during a home game against LA Pierce College, is prepared to pitch another season with the Bulldogs after his sophomore season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Peter Klein, Contributor
012619 Hancock vs LA Pierce 11.jpg
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Hancock College pitcher Trevor Garcia, seen as he delivers a pitch during a home game against LA Pierce College, is prepared to pitch another season with the Bulldogs after his sophomore season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Peter Klein, Contributor
061318 Cubs Packers baseball 08.jpg
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
The Packers' Trevor Garcia catches a foul ball hit by Phil Quartaro of the Coastal Cubs.
Len Wood, Staff
042718 SY SM baseball 02.jpg
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Maria's Trevor Garcia scores against Santa Ynez on Friday. Garcia went 3-for-3 with a home run in the Saints' 9-5 win over the Pirates.
Len Wood Staff
Savannah Trenkle: Second Team infielder
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Maria baseball player Trevor Garcia and VCA softball standout Savannah Trenkle were named Athletes of the Week at the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table on April 23. Trenkle is also a Second Team All-Area selection.
Lorenzo J. Reyna, Staff
041118OASM26.JPG
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Maria shortstop Trevor Garcia makes a catch Wednesday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
041118OASM31.JPG
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Maria's Trevor Garcia watches his foul ball Wednesday against Orcutt Academy.
Joe Bailey, Staff
041118OASM01.JPG
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Maria's Trevor Garcia makes contact during Wednesday's Los Padres League game against Orcutt Academy. The Saints won 7-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040418 San Lo SM baseball 05.jpg
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Maria's Trevor Garcia, seen as he pitches against San Lorenzo on April 4, struck out 14 Morro Bay batters in the Saints' 12-3 win at home on April 17. Garcia scored 27 runs and drove in 27 more as the Saints just missed out on a playoff berth with an 11-10 record in LPL play.
Len Wood Staff
040318SMHSBSB07.JPG
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Maria's Trevor Garcia delivers a pitch Monday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040318SMHSBSB08.JPG
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Maria's Trevor Garcia makes contact Monday against California.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Trevor Garcia.JPG
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Trevor Garcia of Santa Maria pitches during his game at Cabrillo on Tuesday.
Lorenzo J. Reyna, staff
Utility Player of the Year - Trevor Garcia - Santa Maria High School
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Maria's Trevor Garcia is congratulated after he struck out Santa Ynez's Casey Hickman with the bases loaded to end the sixth inning of a game on March 12. Garcia has been voted the All-Area Utility Player of the Year after leading Santa Maria's offense at the plate and defense on the mound.
Len Wood Staff
031218 SY SM baseball 02.jpg
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Maria's Trevor Garcia is congratulated after he struck out Santa Ynez's Casey Hickman with the bases loaded to end the sixth inning during a high school game in March of 2018.
Len Wood, Staff
022818SMLHSBSB06.JPG
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Maria pitcher Trevor Garcia tosses the ball to first base for an out Wednesday at Lompoc.
Joe Bailey, Staff
022818SMLHSBSB10.JPG
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Maria's Trevor Garcia delivers a pitch Wednesday against Lompoc.
Joe Bailey, Staff
022818SMLHSBSB11.JPG
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Maria's Trevor Garcia delivers Wednesday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
111617 Righetti Signings 03.jpg
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Righetti baseball standout Jaden LyBurtus, left, talks with friend Trevor Garcia before a signing ceremony at Righetti High School. LyBurtus signed his letter of intent to Sacramento State.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
071417 Packers Reds baseball 04.jpg
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Packers pitcher Trevor Garcia throws against the Reds. Garcia went the distance on the mound, leading the Packers to the 3-2 victory on Friday.
Len Wood, Staff
062317 SM baseball honored 01.jpg
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Maria High School standouts Paul Navarro, left, and Trevor Garcia, right, wave to the crowd at Downtown Fridays as Mayor Alice Patino reads a proclamation. The CIF Southern Section divisional champions were honored at the farmers market event Friday.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
062317 Santa Maria Baseball Honored 01.jpg
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Maria High School Saints standouts Paul Navarro, left, and Trevor Garcia, right, wave to the crowd at Downtown Fridays as Mayor Alice Patino reads a proclamation. The CIF Division championship team was honored at the farmer's market event.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
Saints CIF championship 11
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Maria's Trevor Garcia rounds third and heads home during Saturday's CIF championship game against Moreno Valley.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Saints CIF championship 12
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Maria's Trevor Garcia scores the game's second run as the Saints beat Moreno Valley 9-0 on Saturday, claiming the Division 6 championship.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Saints CIF championship 06
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Maria coach Rick Hebert talks to starter Trevor Garcia before the CIF Southern Section Division 6 championship game on Saturday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Saints CIF championship 08
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Trevor Garcia delivers a pitch Saturday against Moreno Valley. Garcia earned the win with a four-hit shutout as the Saints won 9-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Saints CIF championship 01
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Maria players surround pitcher Trevor Garcia after the final out in the Saints' 9-0 win over Moreno Valley for the CIF Southern Section Division 6 championship in Riverside on June 3, 2017.
Joe Bailey, Staff
053017SMHSCIF10.JPG
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Maria shortstop Trevor Garcia makes a play in the first inning of Santa Maria's win over Southlands Christian on Tuesday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
052617 Big Bear SM baseball 14.jpg
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Maria's Trevor Garcia is safe at third as Big Bear's Dylan Stephenson applies the tag during Friday's CIF-SS Division 6 playoff quarterfinal baseball game in Santa Maria. Santa Maria won 16-4. On Tuesday, the Saints head to Walnut to face Southlands Christian in the semifinals.
Len Wood, Staff
052617 Big Bear SM baseball 17.jpg
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Maria's Trevor Garcia makes it to first safely against Big Bear.
Len Wood, Staff
052617 Big Bear SM baseball 10.jpg
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Maria's Trevor Garcia pitches against Big Bear
during the May 26 CIF-SS Division 6 playoff quarterfinal baseball game in Santa Maria. Garcia was named to the All-Los Padres League First Team on Friday.
Len Wood, Staff
SM Saints 511.JPG
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Maria defeated Big Bear 16 - 4 this afternoon at Santa Maria High School behind a strong performance from Trevor Garcia.
SM Saints 027.JPG
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Trevor Garcia taking his warm-up tosses before his playoff start.
Santa Maria CIF baseball
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Maria's Trevor Garcia tries to tag Foothill Tech's Dylan Tamburri at second base, but the ball gets away.
Len Wood, Staff
051917 SM Dunn baseball 03.jpg
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Maria's Trevor Garcia is tagged out at home by Dunn's Jake Monroe on Friday in a CIF-SS Division 6 first round baseball playoff game. Santa Maria won 13-4 and hosts Foothill Tech Tuesday in a second round matchup.
Len Wood, Staff
051917 SM Dunn baseball 02.jpg
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Maria's Trevor Garcia pitches against Dunn's Brandon Lawrence last week. The Saints host Big Bear in the quarterfinals of the Division 6 playoffs on Friday at 2 p.m.
Len Wood, Staff
051117SMHSBSB10.JPG
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Maria pitcher Trevor Garcia delivers during Thursday's game against Nipomo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
041317 MB SM baseball 06.jpg
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Maria's Trevor Garcia throws out Morro Bay's Ocean Taylor.
Len Wood, Staff
OASMHSBSB03.JPG
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Maria's Trevor Garcia makes contact on Wednesday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033117 SM CHS baseball 04.jpg
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Cabrillo's Mason Townes catches a fly ball in the wind hit by Santa Maria's Trevor Garcia during Friday's LPL game at Cabrillo.
Len Wood, Staff
Boys Baseball Lompoc Braves at Santa maria Saints 3-24-17
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Maria starting pitcher Trevor Garcia delivers to a Lompoc hitter on Friday.
Peter Klein, Contributor
0314SMSYBSB04.JPG
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Maria starting pitcher Trevor Garcia throws during Tuesday's game against Santa Ynez.
Joe Bailey, Staff
0314SMSYBSB15.JPG
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Ynez's Colin Jamison transfers the ball to his throwing hand after trying to tag out Santa Maria's Trevor Garcia on a pickoff attempt Tuesday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
0314SMSYBSB17.JPG
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Maria starter Trevor Garcia throws Tuesday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
072616 SM AZ Babe Ruth 02.jpg
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Maria pitcher Trevor Garcia reacts after striking out an Arizona
Len Wood, Staff
072516 santa maria babe 3
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Maria's Trevor Garcia throws out a Southern Utah Milford runner at first base.
Jacob Rayburn, Staff
072516 santa maria babe 4
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Maria's Trevor Garcia can't reach an errant throw in the bottom of the third inning while Gaige Hardy slides into second.
Jacob Rayburn, Staff
072416 SM Babe Ruth Baseball 09.jpg
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Maria's Trevor Garcia swings for a strike during the eliminatiion round of the Babe Ruth Pacific Southwest Regional against Woodland Sunday.
Frank Cowan Contributor
072416 SM Babe Ruth Baseball 10.jpg
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Maria pitcher Trevor Garcia throws early in Sunday's game against Woodland during the elimination round of the Babe Ruth 13-15-year-old Pacific Southwest Regional Tournament at Elks Field. Garcia got the win in Santa Maria's 19-4 victory.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
072416 SM Babe Ruth Baseball 01.jpg
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Maria first baseman Matt Garcia reacts to the first base umpire's call as Woodland's Luke Lavorico makes it back to the base after pitcher Trevor Garcia tried to catch him leading off.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
072416 SM Babe Ruth Baseball 04.jpg
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Woodland's Carson Butterfield's missed catch in center field enabled Santa Maria's Trevor Garcia to make second base during the eliminatiion round of the Babe Ruth Pacific Southwest Regional Sunday.
Frank Cowan Contributor
072316 Santa Maria Babe Ruth Baseball 2 05.jpg
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Maria All Stars Trevor Garcia gets a hit against the SoCal All Stars during the Babe Ruth Pacific Southwest Regional game Saturday night.
Frank Cowan Contributor
072316 Santa Maria Babe Ruth Baseball 2 07.jpg
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Maria All Stars' Trevor Garcia makes a catch for an out against the SoCal All Stars during the Babe Ruth Pacific Southwest Regional game Saturday night.
Frank Cowan Contributor
071516 SM Babe Ruth 01.jpg
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Maria Babe Ruth's 13-15-year-old All-Star team, featuring Marc Rubalcaba, front, and, left to right, Slim Lopez, Blake Truhitte, Isaac Baez and Trevor Garcia won a state championship in Reedley last week and is set to host the Pacific Southwest Regional next weekend at Elks Field.
Len Wood, Staff
040816 CHS SM baseball 02.jpg
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Cabrillo's Dylan Maiden picks up the ball on an infield single and throws out Santa Maria's Tristen Gutierrez as Trevor Garcia (10) advances to second during Friday's Los Padres League game at Santa Maria High School.
Len Wood, Staff
040816 CHS SM baseball 07.jpg
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Maria pitcher Trevor Garcia throws out a Cabrillo runner.
Len Wood, Staff
Athletes of the week
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Athletes of the week, from left, Santa Maria’s Trevor Garcia and Righetti’s Katie Barbarick were honored
Monday by the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table. Garcia threw a no-hitter Thursday against Morro Bay and Barbarick threw two in a Bakersfield tournament.
Jacob Rayburn, Staff
030916 CHS SM baseball 03.jpg
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Cabrillo's Tony Hernandez (4) steals second as Santa Maria's Trevor Garcia applies the tag during the March 9 game at Santa Maria High School.
Len Wood, Staff
Photo Finish
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
The Santa Maria Outlaws Bad Boyz went undefeated at a recent Triple Crown Tournament in Santa Maria to win the tourney championship. The Outlaws emerged victorious in a 15-team field. They played two games in five days. The Outlaws earned a berth to the nationals which will begin Sept. 18 in Las Vegas. Team members include, from left, coach George Heather, Chris Cervantes, Jose Mireles, Ricky Larson, Michael Tackett, Isaac Baez, Luke Ramos, Trevor Garcia, Nick Espinosa, Ryan Thayer, Boy Lirio, Vincent Johnson, Matthew Melena, Josh Navarro, coach Anthony Garcia, coach Jay Regalado, manager Jimmy Melena and Robert Lopez.
Contributed Photo
Babe Ruth 14s District 6 Champs
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
The Santa Maria 14-year-old Babe Ruth team poses for a photo after winning the District 6 championship on Tuesday. The team includes (front row, from left) Sutton Tompkins, Christopher Cervantes, Curtis "Nicky" Espinoza, Robert "Slim" Lopez, Joshua Navarro, Marc Rubalcaba, Michael "Blake" Truhitte and (back row, from left) coach Adam Lopez, Jose Mireles, Henry "Austin" Peinado, Trevor Garcia, manager Eddie Garcia Jr., Mathew Garcia, Noah Martinez, Isaac Baez and coach Vincent Martinez.
Chrisanne Garcia, Contributed photo
062815 SM Babe Ruth
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Maria's Trevor Garcia watches the ball leave the park for a two-run home run during a June 29 game in the Babe Ruth 14-year-old tournament at Alvord Field in Atascadero. Santa Maria plays Delano at 7 p.m. tonight in the Central California state tournament.
Chrisanne Garcia, Contributed photo
District 6 Garcia
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Maria 14-year-old All-Star Trevor Garcia hits the first of his two doubles Saturday in the game against Paso Robles. Garcia's double drove in a run in the 10-0 victory at Alvord Field in Atascadero.
Contributed
011515 Nipomo Chamber Dinner 22.jpg
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Award winners at the Nipomo Chamber of Commerce dinner gather for a group photo in the Avila Room of the Monarch Club on Thursday, Jan. 15. They include, from left, Andrew Garcia, service person of the year; Trevor Autry and Christine Rae DeLaby, students of the year; Shannon Touey, for business of the year Central Coast Industries; Kimberly Victor, ambassador of the year; and Pastor Mark Valdez, citizen of the year.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
SM babe ruth 13s
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Pictured are members of the Santa Maria Babe Ruth 13-year-olds. Front row, left to right, Isaac Baez, Marc Rubalcaba, Trevor Garcia, Noah Martinez, Marc Anthony Estrada, Mathew Garcia and Jose Mireles. In the back row, left to right, coach Adam Lopez, Robert "Slim" Lopez, Nicky Espinoza, Blake Truhitte, Coach Eddie Garcia, Michael Bourbon, Josh Navarro, Sutton Tompkins and manager Jimmy Melena.
Contributed
071514 Babe Ruth Championship 01.jpg
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
Santa Maria's Trevor Garcia is safe at first early in the 13 year-old Babe Ruth championship game against Hanford Tuesday at Elks Field in Santa Maria.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
Santa Maria Babe Ruth 13-year-old champions
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
The Santa Maria 13-year-old Babe Ruth baseball team poses for a photo after defeating Orcutt 9-3 Thursday night at Blair Field in the 5-Cities to complete and undefeated run through the Babe Ruth District 6 Tournament. The players on the championship team are (front row, from left) Isaac Baez, Marc Rubalcaba, Trevor Garcia, Noah Martinez, Marc Estrada, Matt Garcia and Jose Mireles; and (back row, from left) coach Adam Lopez, Slim Lopez, Nicky Espinoza, Blake Truhitte, coach Eddie Garcia, Michael Bourbon, Josh Navarro, Sutton Tompkins and manager Jimmy Melena.
Contributed
Santa Maria Babe Ruth 13-year-old champs
Updated
Aug 18, 2020
The Santa Maria team poses for a photo after winning the Babe Ruth District 6 13-year-old tournament with a 9-3 victory over Orcutt Thursday night at Blair Field in 5-Cities. Team members are (front row, from left) Isaac Baez, Marc Rubalcaba, Trevor Garcia, Noah Martinez, Marc Estrada, Matt Garcia and Jose Mireles; and (back row, from left) coach Adam Lopez, Slim Lopez, Nicky Espinoza, Blake Truhitte, coach Eddie Garcia, Michael Bourbon, Josh Navarro, Sutton Tompkins and manager Jimmy Melena.
Contributed