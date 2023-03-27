In a game that was as wild as the cold, windy weather Saturday, Pioneer Valley junior catcher Josue Garcia gave his team a lot of stability.

As a result, the Panthers scored a come-from-behind 14-11 win against Cabrillo in the opener of a chilly Ocean League doubleheader at Pioneer Valley and tagged the Conquistadores with their first loss of the season. The Conqs bounced back with an authoritative 8-2 win in the second game.

Both teams are 3-1 in the Mountain League. Cabrillo is 11-1 overall. Pioneer Valley is 6-3-1. Trailing 2-1 after the first inning of the second game, the Conquistadores scored three runs in the fourth inning, two in the sixth and two more in the seventh.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

