Righetti soccer player Raquel Schmid and Hancock baseball player Gavin Long were named the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletes of the Week at Monday's Round Table luncheon.

Righetti girls soccer team senior forward Raquel Schmid and Hancock College baseball team freshman center fielder Gavin Long both had an uber-productive week last week.

As a result, Schmid is the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Female Athlete of the Week and Long is the NSBCART Male Athlete of the Week. The pair were honored during the NSBCART's weekly meeting, Monday at Giavanni's.

Schmid scored seven goals combined as the Warriors went 2-1 on the week and clinched the Ocean League championship. Righetti tied 1-1 on the road at Templeton Monday, then rolled to one-sided wins Wednesday and Friday. Schmid scored in each game, once on Monday and once Wednesday before she broke loose for five goals Friday night.

