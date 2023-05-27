St. Joseph freshman left fielder Kaycie Gavlak did a lot of good work at the plate last week. As a result, she is the Times area Player of the Week for the week ending May 20, as determined by voters.

Gavlak doubled, homered and drove in two runs in the top-ranked Knights' 10-0 win over No. 9 Bakersfield Highland in the quarterfinals of the CIF Central Section Division 2 Softball Playoffs.

The freshman garnered 20,365 votes. No. 4 Madera beat St. Joseph 9-1 Tuesday in the semifinals.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.