The Lompoc and Tulare Union girls basketball teams have thrived as underdogs.

As a result, they'll be facing each other for the CIF Central Section Division 4 championship Friday at 2 p.m. at Selland Arena in Fresno.

"We're real excited about it," said Lompoc coach Claudia Terrones.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.