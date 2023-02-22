The Lompoc and Tulare Union girls basketball teams have thrived as underdogs.
As a result, they'll be facing each other for the CIF Central Section Division 4 championship Friday at 2 p.m. at Selland Arena in Fresno.
"We're real excited about it," said Lompoc coach Claudia Terrones.
Lompoc (17-13) came into the playoffs as the No. 6 seed. Tulare Union (14-16) came in at No. 12.
After winning at home in the first round, the sixth-seeded Braves won at No. 3 Corcoran in the quarterfinals and at No. 2 Bakersfield Mira Monte in the semifinals.
Meanwhile, No. 12 The Tribe won at No. 5 Bakersfield North, No. 4 Bakersfield Garces and, finally, 40-33 at No. 1 Reedley Immanuel in the semis.
The teams' respective stat lines are fairly close, and both have gotten the job done primarily with defense. Lompoc gives up almost exactly as many points as it scores, 40 a game. Tulare Union comes in averaging 40.1 points a game. The Tribe yields an average of 43.
Seniors Makayla Figuereo and Kylee Garcia lead the Braves going into this one. Figuereo, who is listed on the Lompoc roster as a power forward/center/point guard, averages 9.5 rebounds a game. Garcia, a shooting guard, is at 9.3 points and 5.8 rebounds an outing.
Though neither has a big stat line, freshman shooting guard Tara Terrones and senior small forward Cierra Bailey have given the Braves solid minutes on both sides of the ball.
Tulare Union is fairly senior-laden. Seven of the 12 players on The Tribe's roster are seniors. Tulare Union has three juniors, one sophomore and one freshman on its roster.
Lompoc's roster consists of five seniors, four sophomores, two freshmen and one junior.
