St. Joseph hosted Righetti at Santa Maria Country Club on Monday afternoon for a Mountain League girls golf match.
The hosts won.
St. Joseph edged Righetti by seven strokes, 251-258, in the first league match of the season. The Knights won the Ocean League title in the spring before going on to win the CIF Central Section Division 2 title.
Most of that team is back this year. The Knights were led by a pair of golfers that shot 45 in Kaitlyn Nuñez and Annie Heybl.
A Righetti golfer, though, took medalist honors as Grace Minetti shot 44 for the Warriors. She was the only golfer in the 40s for Righetti.
Also scoring for St. Joseph was Bella Aldridge (51), Macie Taylor (55) and Danielle Marroquin (55).
The other scoring golfers for Righetti were Jacquelyn Reynoso (50), Kira Kase (52), Zetta B. Espinola (55) and Curtlynn Sousa (57).
Righetti will have a chance to even the season series as the Warriors host St. Joseph on Thursday in another league dual.
Saints' Becerra earns co-medalist honors
Santa Maria played Nipomo in an Ocean League match Tuesday and the Titans didn't have enough scoring players.
The Saints shot 317 as Santa Maria's Phoebe Becerra and Sophia Furnace each shot 48. Becerra is a junior.
The other Santa Maria scorers were senior Sofia Regalado (53), junior Natalie Gonzales (60), senior Cinthia Martinez (77) and sophomore Kareen Martinez (79). Jimenez Diaz, a freshman, shot 80 for Santa Maria.
"Phoebe played really well," Saints coach Jay Cheney said in an email. "It’s been quite a while since one of our girls was the medalist in a match and especially the medalist with a score that good. It was fun to watch her today, she was hitting bombs, as Phil Mickelson would say, off the tee."
Cheney said Becerra hit the ball better off the tee than "I have ever had a girl do in 11 years. Every drive was in the fairway and long. I saw this potential in her since she was a freshman, and now she is a junior and it is starting to come together. She is a really good athlete and today she got a glimpse of what that potential is."
Girls volleyball
Cabrillo 3, Righetti 1 (Monday)
The Conquistadores beat the Warriors 25-16, 25-19, 23-25 and 25-17 in a non-league match.
Emma Fistarol had seven aces and 12 kills for the Conqs and Heather Zen added seven kills, three aces and five blocks.
Maiya McIntyre added six kills.
"The girls fought hard for the win, they played their game and had great energy on and off the court," coach Tiffany Nicastro said.
The Conqs open Channel League play on Thursday with a home match against San Marcos. The Cabrillo JV and freshmen teams also scored wins over Righetti on Monday.
Girls tennis
Mission Prep 5, Orcutt Academy 4
Genevieve Greco and Irene Hernandez won tie-breakers to give the Spartans two singles points in a match Tuesday.
Greco beat Ava Szytel 10-3 in a tiebreak and Hernandez won her tiebreak 11-9 over Lina Mauk.
Hernandez and Cassidy Sullivan also won a doubles point for the Spartans. Lily Schulz and Eva Hernandez also won a doubles point for the Spartans.