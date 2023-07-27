Tennis base divisions 01

Lompoc's girls tennis team won the 2022 CIF Central Section championship in the school's initial year as a member of the Central Section. For the 2023-24 school year, the Braves have been placed in base Division 4, though that may change by the time the playoffs roll around. 

For the 2023-24 school year, the Braves have been placed in base Division 4, though that may change by the time the playoffs roll around. Teams cannot be placed more than one division above or below their base divisions for the post-season.

Last year Lompoc, seeded No. 10, won at higher seeds Paso Robles, Fresno Christian, Dinuba and Kerman en route to winning the Division 3 title. The Braves edged the Lions 5-4 in the divisional championship match.

