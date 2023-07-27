Lompoc's girls tennis team won the 2022 CIF Central Section championship in the school's initial year as a member of the Central Section.
For the 2023-24 school year, the Braves have been placed in base Division 4, though that may change by the time the playoffs roll around. Teams cannot be placed more than one division above or below their base divisions for the post-season.
Last year Lompoc, seeded No. 10, won at higher seeds Paso Robles, Fresno Christian, Dinuba and Kerman en route to winning the Division 3 title. The Braves edged the Lions 5-4 in the divisional championship match.
Paso Robles is in base Division 2 this year. Dinuba, Fresno Christian and Kerman are all in base Division 4.
The Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) has three girls tennis teams in base Division 1, Arroyo Grande, San Luis Obispo and St. Joseph.
Paso Robles, Mission Prep, Righetti and Santa Ynez are in base Division 2. Atascadero, Pioneer Valley and Templeton are in base Division 3.
Base Division 4 has the biggest number of CCAA teams, five. The CCAA squads in base Division 4 are Lompoc, Cabrillo, Morro Bay, Nipomo and Santa Maria. Kerman edged Nipomo 5-4 in the Division 3 semifinals last year.
Orcutt Academy is the lone CCAA squad in base Division 5. Base Divisions 4 and 5 have the most teams, 30 and 36 respectively. Division 1 has the fewest, 11.
Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo were in Division 1 for the 2022 post-season. Templeton was in Division 2, Lompoc, Nipomo, Paso Robles and Cabrillo were all in Division 3 and Morro Bay was in Division 4. None of the other CCAA teams were in the post-season.
Central Section teams must have an overall regular season winning percentage of at least .300 to qualify for the playoffs. Division 1, with 12 teams, was the smallest playoff division last season.
The first day of fall practice is July 31.
